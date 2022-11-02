Nanopharmaceutics, Inc. Announces the End of Patient Recruitment for the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Sponsored Phase 3 Clinical Study in Advanced-Stage Cervical and Vaginal Cancers with Cisplatin During Radiation Therapy with and without Triapine®

ALACHUA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanopharmaceutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, today announced completion of patient enrollment in the 450 patient Phase 3 clinical study sponsored by the NCI, part of the National Institutes of Health, and led by NCI funded network group, NRG Oncology, with participation of the NCI National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN), "A Randomized Phase III Trial of Radiation Therapy and Cisplatin Alone or in Combination with Intravenous Triapine in Women with Newly Diagnosed Bulky Stage IB2, Stage II, IIIB, or IVA Cancer of the Uterine Cervix or Stage II-IVA Vaginal," (NRG-GY006, ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02466971). The randomized phase 3 trial is evaluating radiation therapy and cisplatin with Nanopharmaceutics' proprietary formulation of Triapine® compared to the standard radiation therapy and cisplatin, alone, in treating patients with newly diagnosed stage IB2, II, or IIIB-IVA cervical cancer or stage II-IVA vaginal cancer. Radiation therapy uses high energy protons to kill tumor cells and shrink tumors.

Drugs used in chemotherapy, such as cisplatin, work in different ways to stop the growth of tumor cells, either by killing the cells, stopping them from dividing, or by stopping them from spreading. Triapine® may stop the growth of tumor cells by blocking some of the enzymes needed for cell growth. It is not yet known whether radiation therapy and cisplatin are more effective with Triapine® Injection in treating cervical or vaginal cancer. 450 patients were enrolled in the study, which was performed under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between NCI and Nanopharmaceutics.

About Triapine®

Triapine® is a synthetic heterocyclic carboxaldehyde thiosemicarbazone with potential antineoplastic activity being studied in the treatment of cancer. It is a type of ribonucleotide reductase inhibitor. Also called 3-aminopyridine-2-carboxaldehyde thiosemicarbazone and 3-AP, Triapine® inhibits the enzyme ribonucleotide reductase, resulting in the inhibition of the conversion of ribonucleoside diphosphates to deoxyribonucleotides necessary for DNA synthesis.

About Nanopharmaceutics, Inc.

Nanopharmaceutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing oral, topical, and injectable products for cancer, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and infectious diseases. Leveraging its expertise in nanoparticle and fine-particle formulations, which can specifically be used to improve hard-to-deliver Biopharmaceutics Classification System (BCS) category II and IV drugs, Nanopharmaceutics is focused on formulation development aimed at improving drug absorption and stability.

Contact:

Nanopharmaceutics, Inc.

James D. Talton, Ph.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer

352-401-6304

jtalton@nanopharmaceutics.com

