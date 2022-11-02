Talos Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Key Highlights:

Production of 53.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d") (67% oil, 75% liquids), inclusive of the impact of approximately 9.1 MBoe/d of primarily planned maintenance downtime associated with regulatory dry-dock of the HP-1 facility.

Revenue of $377.1 million , driven by realized prices (excluding hedges) of $90.73 per barrel for oil, $32.71 per barrel for natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and $9.37 per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") for natural gas.

Net Income of $250.5 million , or $2.99 Net Income per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income (1) of $62.8 million , or $0.75 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $197.6 million , or $40.52 Adjusted EBITDA per Boe; Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges of $278.7 million , or $57.16 per Boe.

Capital Expenditures of $128.9 million , inclusive of plugging and abandonment.

Free Cash Flow (1) (after realized hedges and before changes in working capital) of $39.4 million .

Repaid $140.0 million in credit facility borrowings and achieved record liquidity of $806.8 million and leverage of 0.8x. Debt has been reduced by approximately $450.0 million since March 31, 2021 .

Announced the strategic acquisition of EnVen Energy Corporation ("EnVen") for $1.1 billion (2) on September 22, 2022 , which is expected to add approximately 24 MBoe/d (2022E) and 78 million barrels of oil equivalent of Proved + Probable reserves (Year-End 2021 SEC).

President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "I'm proud of our team's efforts this quarter as we completed the planned HP-1 dry dock process. Despite the scheduled production downtime, we continued our recent trends of strong margins, solid free cash flow generation and aggressive debt repayment, which now totals almost $450 million since our refinancing transactions in early 2021. Most importantly, this was a quarter focused on positioning the Company for the future and investing in key catalysts. We took delivery of our deepwater rig and have commenced our drilling program, which includes several key organic growth prospects that will set the foundation for the next several years. In our Talos Low Carbon Solutions business we are busy developing our carbon storage portfolio, enhancing partnerships in our core project areas and continuing fruitful discussions with industrial emitters, and we hope to announce new milestones by year end. Lastly, we announced a major in-basin acquisition that provides an excellent strategic fit with our existing business and enhances our strong financial profile. By focusing on catalysts that are unique to our operating and business strengths, we believe we can accelerate our ability to provide steady growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

Duncan continued: "We expect to close our acquisition of EnVen around year end. The transaction adds material scale to our business, both in terms of production and operated infrastructure, while also diversifying our production across a broader asset base. The Company will have an even stronger financial profile post-closing with high liquidity and low leverage, plus significant expected cost synergies to further improve margins going forward. Importantly, the transaction also improves our Scope 1 GHG Intensity profile while also acting as a catalyst to make important governance enhancements to our Board of Directors as well. In summary, we believe this is an excellent transaction for Talos shareholders and look forward to completing the acquisition in the coming few months."

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

Debt Repayment & Reserves-Based Loan: Talos repaid $140.0 million in credit facility borrowings during the quarter, achieving record liquidity of more than $800.0 million and a record low leverage metric of 0.8x Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Talos is currently undergoing its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination process for the Company's reserves-based credit facility and expects results by late November 2022. Net Debt now stands at approximately $666.0 million.

EnVen Acquisition: On September 22, 2022, Talos announced the strategic acquisition of EnVen, a private deepwater operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The strategic transaction expands Talos's Gulf of Mexico operations with high margin, oil-weighted assets, is expected to be accretive to Talos shareholders on 2023E Free Cash Flow per Share(3) and is immediately de-leveraging. The transaction is expected to increase Talos's production by approximately 40%, gross acreage by 35% and double the Company's operated deepwater infrastructure footprint. The acquisition lowers Talos's Scope 1 GHG Emissions Intensity and will be a catalyst to de-classify Talos's Board of Directors and enhance its independence to better align with shareholder interests.

The mandatory 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has elapsed and Talos has completed this regulatory step. Talos has also successfully obtained consent from its bondholders to combine the capital structures of the two companies upon closing of the transaction. Lastly, the Company filed its S-4 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which includes documents serving as a prospectus/proxy statement for Talos and a consent solicitation statement for EnVen) ahead of the shareholder vote, which is an important step before closing the acquisition in late 2022 or early 2023.

Inflation Reduction Act: On August 16, 2022, President Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which stipulates two important items that benefit Talos. First, the reinstatement of Lease Sale 257 and a path forward for future Gulf of Mexico lease sales. Second, the expansion of 45Q carbon tax credits that incentivize carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") activities, enhancing opportunities across the Company's CCS portfolio. With respect to Lease Sale 257, Talos recently entered into nine federal leases covering approximately 52,000 acres and which include several prospects that could be drilled as early as 2024.

Open Water Rig Program: The Seadrill Sevan Louisiana rig most recently commenced operations on the Company's Lime Rock prospect near its operated Ram Powell facility in Mississippi Canyon. Prior to Lime Rock, the rig was executing a recompletion on the Bulleit project that was delayed due to sustained, strong loop currents in the Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Following the Lime Rock prospect, Talos intends to drill the Venice prospect, also located in proximity to the Ram Powell facility, before returning to finalize the Bulleit completion in the first quarter of 2023, and thereafter intends to drill the Rigolets prospect near the Pompano facility. Talos owns a 60% working interest in the exploitation prospects and expects first oil in approximately 12-18 months, if successful, at rates of approximately 5.0-15.0 MBoe/d gross.

Platform Rig Program: Talos is currently drilling the Mount Hunter prospect from the Pompano platform and expects results in early 2023 and first production in the first quarter of 2023.

Puma West: The Puma West appraisal well in Green Canyon was spud in October 2022 and is being drilled with the Diamond Ocean BlackHornet rig. The well was previously permitted to a depth of approximately 26,700 feet. Preliminary drilling results are expected by early 2023.

Dry-Dock & Other Downtime: As previously announced as part of the Company's second quarter 2022 earnings, Talos incurred planned downtime in the quarter resulting from the HP-1 floating production unit regulatory dry-dock process as well as third-party midstream maintenance projects. The planned maintenance resulted in deferred production of approximately 8.0 MBoe/d for the quarter. All planned maintenance has subsequently been completed and been brought online. Additionally, Talos experienced unplanned downtime impacts of approximately 1.0 MBoe/d for the quarter primarily as a result of significant loop currents in the region of the HP-1 facility.

Phoenix Field Update: Production from one of the Company's Tornado wells generated increased water volumes during the third quarter primarily as a result of the ongoing sub-surface water flood project in the Phoenix Field. This water breakthrough occurred earlier than originally expected, though within the range of projected outcomes in previous reservoir simulations used for 2021 year-end reserves. We currently expect minor negative revisions to proved reserves as a result of timing impacts of early water breakthrough.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Key Financial Highlights:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

($ million):



Total Revenues $ 377.1

Net Income $ 250.5

Net Income per diluted share $ 2.99

Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 62.8

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share(1) $ 0.75

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 197.6

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges(1) $ 278.7

Capital Expenditures (including Plug & Abandonment) $ 128.9

Adjusted EBITDA Margin:



Adjusted EBITDA per Boe $ 40.52

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges per Boe $ 57.16



Production

Production for the quarter was 53.0 MBoe/d net and was 67% oil and 75% liquids. Production was impacted by approximately 9.1 MBoe/d of downtime, primarily as a result of the scheduled HP-1 dry-dock maintenance project, which satisfies regulatory upkeep requirements for the floating production unit and contributes to otherwise high uptime rates.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



Production

% Oil

% Liquids

% Operated

Average net daily production volumes by Core Area (MBoe/d)















Green Canyon Area

12.7



84 %

88 %

98 % Mississippi Canyon Area

25.2



74 %

84 %

61 % Shelf and Gulf Coast

15.1



40 %

50 %

54 % Total average net daily

53.0



67 %

75 %

68 %

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the quarter, including plugging and abandonment activities, totaled $128.9 million.

($ million): Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Capital Expenditures



U.S. Drilling & Completions $ 50.0

Mexico Appraisal & Exploration

0.1

Asset Management

42.9

Seismic and G&G / Land / Capitalized G&A and other

16.0

CCS(4)

(0.6)

Total Capital Expenditures

108.4

Plugging & Abandonment

20.5

Total Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment $ 128.9



Liquidity and Leverage

At quarter-end the Company had approximately $806.8 million of liquidity, with $746.3 million undrawn on its RBL facility and approximately $64.5 million in cash, less approximately $3.9 million in outstanding letters of credit. On September 30, 2022, Talos had $730.5 million in total debt, inclusive of $20.5 million related to the HP-1 finance lease. Net Debt was $666.0 million(1). Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA(1), as determined in accordance with the Company's credit agreement, was 0.8x(1).

Footnotes: (1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding hedges, Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" below for additional detail and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Enterprise Value based on Talos share price as of September 21, 2022 and EnVen estimated capital structure at December 31, 2022. (3) Free Cash Flow per Share presented before changes in working capital; accretion for EnVen acquisition inclusive of $30 million in expected annual synergies. (4) Excludes $0.6 million of expenditures reflected as "Other operating (income) expense" on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Talos has provided production guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as an update on guidance related to full year 2022 production, cash operating expenses, general and administrative expenses and capital expenditures (inclusive of plugging and abandonment).



4Q 2022

Low High Oil (MMBbl) 3.5 3.6 Natural Gas (Bcf) 7.4 7.5 NGL (MMBbl) 0.4 0.4 Total (MMBoe) 5.2 5.2 Avg Daily Production (MBoe/d) 56.0 57.0

Production for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be 56.0 - 57.0 MBoe/d, inclusive of the impact of 3.5 - 4.0 MBoe/d of downtime associated with ongoing loop currents, Odyssey pipeline maintenance, unplanned maintenance at the third-party operated Delta House facility, timing of the Bulleit recompletion and lower royalty relief on natural gas production as a result of higher realized prices throughout 2022. Utilizing fourth quarter 2022 production guidance, full year 2022 production is expected to be modestly below the low end of Talos's original guidance range.

Cash operating expenses and General & Administrative expenses for the full year 2022 are expected towards the upper half of the originally guided ranges of $300 - $320 million and $68 - $73 million , respectively.

Capital Expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be $170 - $180 million , inclusive of plugging and abandonment. Capital Expenditures for the full year 2022 is expected towards the high end of the originally guided range of $450 - $480 million .

HEDGES

The following table reflects contracted volumes and weighted average prices the Company will receive under the terms of its derivative contracts as of November 3, 2022 and includes contracts entered into after September 30, 2022:



Type Avg. Daily

Volume Weighted Avg.

Swap Price Weighted Avg.

Collar Floor Weighted Avg.

Collar Ceiling Crude – WTI (Bbls) (Per Bbl) (Per Bbl) (Per Bbl) 4Q 2022 Swap 19,326 $55.05 --- --- 1Q 2023 Swap 23,000 $69.44 --- --- 2Q 2023 Swap 19,000 $73.78 --- --- 3Q 2023 Swap 9,674 $72.95 --- --- 3Q 2023 Collar 2,000 --- $75.00 $90.43 4Q 2023 Swap 8,000 $75.20 --- --- 4Q 2023 Collar 2,000 --- $65.00 $81.75 1Q 2024 Swap 6,000 $76.32 --- --- 1Q 2024 Collar 2,000 --- $70.00 $88.00 2Q 2024 Swap 8,000 $74.67 --- --- 3Q 2024 Swap 3,000 $71.50 --- --- 4Q 2024 Swap 1,000 $70.00 --- ---











Natural Gas – HH NYMEX (MMBtu) (Per MMBtu) (Per MMBtu) (Per MMBtu) 4Q 2022 Swap 44,000 $4.21 --- --- 1Q 2023 Swap 42,000 $3.87 --- --- 1Q 2023 Collar 10,000 --- $5.25 $8.46 2Q 2023 Swap 34,000 $3.38 --- --- 2Q 2023 Collar 10,000 --- $5.25 $8.46 3Q 2023 Swap 15,000 $3.46 --- --- 3Q 2023 Collar 10,000 --- $5.25 $8.46 4Q 2023 Swap 15,000 $4.62 --- --- 4Q 2023 Collar 10,000 --- $5.25 $8.46 1Q 2024 Swap 10,000 $3.25 --- --- 1Q 2024 Collar 10,000 --- $4.00 $6.90 2Q 2024 Swap 10,000 $3.25 --- --- 2Q 2024 Collar 10,000 --- $4.00 $6.90 3Q 2024 Collar 10,000 --- $4.00 $6.90 4Q 2024 Collar 10,000 --- $4.00 $6.90

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both through upstream oil and gas exploration and production and the development of carbon capture and sequestration opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise towards the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and sequestration initiatives both in and along the coast of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021



(Unaudited)





ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,490

$ 69,852

Accounts receivable:







Trade, net

150,099



173,241

Joint interest, net

42,259



28,165

Other, net

9,450



18,062

Assets from price risk management activities

27,389



967

Prepaid assets

76,397



48,042

Other current assets

1,894



1,674

Total current assets

371,978



340,003

Property and equipment:







Proved properties

5,522,951



5,232,479

Unproved properties, not subject to amortization

213,802



219,055

Other property and equipment

30,601



29,091

Total property and equipment

5,767,354



5,480,625

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(3,387,124)



(3,092,043)

Total property and equipment, net

2,380,230



2,388,582

Other long-term assets:







Assets from price risk management activities

19,540



2,770

Equity method investments

2,121



—

Other well equipment inventory

27,043



17,449

Operating lease assets

5,518



5,714

Other assets

6,936



12,297

Total assets $ 2,813,366

$ 2,766,815

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERSʼ EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 109,964

$ 85,815

Accrued liabilities

189,743



130,459

Accrued royalties

45,476



59,037

Current portion of long-term debt

—



6,060

Current portion of asset retirement obligations

65,613



60,311

Liabilities from price risk management activities

99,180



186,526

Accrued interest payable

17,537



37,542

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,885



1,715

Other current liabilities

26,930



33,061

Total current liabilities

556,328



600,526

Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt, net of discount and deferred financing costs

652,108



956,667

Asset retirement obligations

387,651



373,695

Liabilities from price risk management activities

7,126



13,938

Operating lease liabilities

14,895



16,330

Other long-term liabilities

39,915



45,006

Total liabilities

1,658,023



2,006,162

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)







Stockholdersʼ equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized and

no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

—



—

Common stock $0.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized;

82,570,328 and 81,881,477 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

826



819

Additional paid-in capital

1,692,316



1,676,798

Accumulated deficit

(537,799)



(916,964)

Total stockholdersʼ equity

1,155,343



760,653

Total liabilities and stockholdersʼ equity $ 2,813,366

$ 2,766,815



Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per common share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:















Oil $ 295,585

$ 246,208

$ 1,078,800

$ 743,759

Natural gas

68,360



31,723



181,747



86,088

NGL

13,183



12,978



49,232



31,738

Total revenues

377,128



290,909



1,309,779



861,585

Operating expenses:















Lease operating expense

81,760



70,034



229,156



208,675

Production taxes

955



764



2,670



2,539

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

92,323



88,596



295,174



290,094

Accretion expense

13,179



13,668



42,400



44,110

General and administrative expense

25,289



20,427



70,742



58,993

Other operating (income) expense

(366)



5,081



12,142



6,864

Total operating expenses

213,140



198,570



652,284



611,275

Operating income

163,988



92,339



657,495



250,310

Interest expense

(29,265)



(32,390)



(91,531)



(100,036)

Price risk management activities income (expense)

114,180



(81,479)



(231,133)



(405,604)

Equity method investment income

991



—



14,599



—

Other income (expense)

692



4,475



31,991



(7,916)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

250,586



(17,055)



381,421



(263,246)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(121)



364



(2,256)



(718)

Net income (loss) $ 250,465

$ (16,691)

$ 379,165

$ (263,964)



















Net income (loss) per common share:















Basic $ 3.03

$ (0.20)

$ 4.60

$ (3.23)

Diluted $ 2.99

$ (0.20)

$ 4.54

$ (3.23)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

82,576



81,901



82,406



81,721

Diluted

83,818



81,901



83,438



81,721



Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss) $ 379,165

$ (263,964)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

337,574



334,204

Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount

10,614



10,085

Equity-based compensation expense

11,677



8,294

Price risk management activities expense

231,133



405,604

Net cash paid on settled derivative instruments

(368,483)



(189,252)

Equity method investment income

(14,599)



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



13,225

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

(60,304)



(58,001)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

390



(677)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

23,783



29,078

Other current assets

(28,576)



(16,598)

Accounts payable

16,677



(1,591)

Other current liabilities

(6,682)



16,395

Other non-current assets and liabilities, net

6,559



846

Net cash provided by operating activities

538,928



287,648

Cash flows from investing activities:







Exploration, development and other capital expenditures

(209,592)



(211,580)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(3,500)



(5,399)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, net

1,690



4,826

Contributions to equity method investees

(2,250)



—

Proceeds from sale of equity method investment

15,000



—

Net cash used in investing activities

(198,652)



(212,153)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Issuance of senior notes

—



600,500

Redemption of senior notes and other long-term debt

(6,060)



(356,803)

Proceeds from Bank Credit Facility

35,000



75,000

Repayment of Bank Credit Facility

(350,000)



(315,000)

Deferred financing costs

(211)



(26,991)

Other deferred payments

—



(7,921)

Payments of finance lease

(19,764)



(15,925)

Employee stock awards tax withholdings

(4,603)



(3,161)

Net cash used in financing activities

(345,638)



(50,301)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(5,362)



25,194

Cash and cash equivalents:







Balance, beginning of period

69,852



34,233

Balance, end of period $ 64,490

$ 59,427











Supplemental non-cash transactions:







Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 78,191

$ 72,802

Supplemental cash flow information:







Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ 89,187

$ 64,603



SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Certain financial information included in our financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)," "Adjusted Earnings per Share," "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges," "Free Cash Flow," "Net Debt," "LTM Adjusted EBITDA," "Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA", "Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA" and "Leverage". These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures which may be reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

"EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are used to provide management and investors with (i) additional information to evaluate, with certain adjustments, items required or permitted in calculating covenant compliance under our debt agreements, (ii) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (iii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iv) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

EBITDA. Net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization and accretion expense.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA plus non-cash write-down of oil and natural gas properties, transaction and other (income) expenses, the net change in the fair value of derivatives (mark to market effect, net of cash settlements and premiums related to these derivatives), (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, non-cash write-down of other well equipment inventory and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

We also present Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges and as a percentage of revenue to further analyze our business, which are outlined below:

Adjusted EBITDA Margin. EBITDA divided by Revenue, as a percentage. It is also defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the total production volume, expressed in Boe, in the period, and described as dollar per Boe. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA margin is important to provide management and investors with information about how much we retain in Adjusted EBITDA terms as compared to the revenue we generate and how much per barrel we generate after accounting for certain operational and corporate costs.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for Boe, $/Boe and percentage data):



Three Months Ended

($ thousands, except per Boe) September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:















Net Income (loss) $ 250,465

$ 195,141

$ (66,441)

$ 81,012

Interest expense

29,265



30,776



31,490



33,102

Income tax expense (benefit)

121



2,607



(472)



(2,353)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

92,323



104,511



98,340



105,900

Accretion expense

13,179



14,844



14,377



14,019

EBITDA

385,353



347,879



77,294



231,680

Write-down of oil and natural gas properties

—



—



—



18,123

Transaction and other (income) expenses(1)(4)(5)

3,239



(5,010)



(26,532)



19,710

Derivative fair value (gain) loss(2)

(114,180)



64,094



281,219



13,473

Net cash payments on settled derivative

instruments(2)

(81,162)



(160,235)



(127,086)



(100,912)

Non-cash write-down of other well equipment

inventory

—



—



—



5,606

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

4,310



4,049



3,318



2,698

Adjusted EBITDA

197,560



250,777



208,213



190,378

Add: Net cash payments on settled derivative

instruments(2)

81,162



160,235



127,086



100,912

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges $ 278,722

$ 411,012

$ 335,299

$ 291,290

Production and Revenue:















Boe(3)

4,876



5,953



5,687



6,320

Revenue - Operations

377,128



519,085



413,566



382,955

Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA

excl hedges margin:















Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue -

Operations (%)

52 %

48 %

50 %

50 % Adjusted EBITDA per Boe(3) $ 40.52

$ 42.13

$ 36.61

$ 30.12

Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges divided by Revenue -

Operations (%)

74 %

79 %

81 %

76 % Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges per Boe(3) $ 57.16

$ 69.04

$ 58.96

$ 46.09







(1) Includes transaction-related expenses, decommissioning obligations and other miscellaneous income and expenses. (2) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gains) losses and net cash receipts (payments) on settled commodity derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net loss for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted EBITDA on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled. (3) One Boe is equal to six Mcf of natural gas or one Bbl of oil or NGLs based on an approximate energy equivalency. This is an energy content correlation and does not reflect a value or price relationship between the commodities. (4) Includes $27.5 million gain as a result of the settlement agreement to resolve previously pending litigation that was filed in October 2017 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (5) Includes a $1.4 million and $13.9 million gain on partial sale of our investment in Bayou Bend for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow

"Free Cash Flow" before changes in working capital provides management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment. Actual capital expenditures and plugging & abandonment recognized in the quarter, inclusive of accruals.

Interest Expense. Actual interest expense per the income statement.

Talos did not pay any cash taxes in the period, therefore cash taxes have no impact to the reported Free Cash Flow before changes in working capital number.

($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 197,560

Less: Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment

(128,880)

Less: Interest Expense

(29,265)

Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital) $ 39,415



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share

"Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" and "Adjusted Earnings per Share" are to provide management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Net income (loss) plus accretion expense, transaction related costs, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted Earnings per Share. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the number of common shares.

($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income:



Net Income $ 250,465

Transaction and other expense(7)(8)

3,239

Derivative fair value gain(6)

(114,180)

Cash payments on settled derivative instruments(6)

(81,162)

Non-cash income tax expense

121

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

4,310

Adjusted Net Income $ 62,793







Weighted average common shares outstanding at September 30, 2022:



Basic

82,576

Diluted

83,818







Net Income per common share:



Basic $ 3.03

Diluted $ 2.99







Adjusted Net Income per common share:



Basic $ 0.76

Diluted $ 0.75







(6) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gains) losses and net cash receipts (payments) on settled commodity derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net loss for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted EBITDA on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled. (7) Includes transaction-related expenses, decommissioning obligations and other miscellaneous income and expenses. (8) Includes a $1.4 million gain on partial disposal of our investment in Bayou Bend for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA

We believe the presentation of Net Debt, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA is important to provide management and investors with additional important information to evaluate our business. These measures are widely used by investors and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies

Net Debt. Total Debt principal of the Company plus the finance lease balance minus cash and cash equivalents.

Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt divided by the LTM Adjusted EBITDA.

Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt divided by the Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA.

Reconciliation of Net Debt ($ thousands) at September 30, 2022:





12.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes – due January 2026 $ 650,000

Bank Credit Facility – matures November 2024

60,000

Finance lease

20,458

Total Debt $ 730,458

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(64,490)

Net Debt $ 665,968









Calculation of LTM EBITDA:





Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended December 31, 2021 $ 190,378

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended March 31, 2022

208,213

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended June 30, 2022

250,777

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended September 30, 2022

197,560

LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 846,928

Acquired Assets Adjusted EBITDA for pre-closing periods

---

Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 846,928









Reconciliation of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA:





Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA

0.8 x Net Debt / Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA

0.8 x

The Adjusted EBITDA information included in this communication provides additional relevant information to our investors and creditors. Talos needs to comply with a financial covenant included in its Bank Credit Facility that requires it to maintain a Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio, as determined in accordance with the Company's credit agreement, equal to or lower than 3.0x. For purposes of covenant compliance, Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA, with certain adjustments, is calculated as the sum of quarterly Adjusted EBITDA for the 12-month period ended on that quarter, inclusive of revenue less direct operating expenditures of the Acquired Assets for periods prior to closing of the Transaction.

