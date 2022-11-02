Texas Renaissance Festival to host American Sign Language / Deaf Weekend during Heroes and Villains Weekend November 5th and 6th

TODD MISSION, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Renaissance Festival is hosting it's annual ASL Deaf weekend during it's fifth themed weekend of the season, Heroes and Villains.

"Texas Renaissance Festival is a place open to all who wish to step back in time and escape the stresses of the modern world." says Carl Foy, Director of Marketing for the Texas Renaissance Festival. "We are pleased to invite back ASLfairesTX for American Sign Language and Deaf weekend November 5th and 6th. Interpreters will be at 25 stages using American Sign Language to communicate to the festival's hearing impaired and deaf visitors throughout the entire weekend."

ASL Weekend will be during the Heroes and Villains themed weekend. Patrons are encouraged to "come as you are or come as you aren't" and dress up as the mightiest heroes and heroines clash with the darkest of villains and vixens from history and legend.

Texas Renaissance Festival is open from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm, Saturdays, Sunday, and Thanksgiving Friday through November 27th. Save $5 per person buy purchasing admission in advance at TexRenFest.com. Kids under the age of 12 are free on Sunday!

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 8 through November 27, 2022.

Media Contact

Carl Foy, Marketing Director

cfoy@texrenfest.com

Office: 800-458-3435

