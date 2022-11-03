Arelion Adds New Northeastern US Route to Provide Diverse Connectivity Options to Europe

The global operator enhances its end-to-end trans-Atlantic capability, providing backhaul in Boston to the Amitié AEC-3 sea cable system with high-capacity network options

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion, formerly Telia Carrier, today announced that it has added a new diverse, high-capacity transmission route connecting Boston to Secaucus, providing its customers with resilient connectivity and fast delivery that bypasses common routes going direct through Long Island and Manhattan. By providing backhaul to the Amitié sea cable system through its fifth trans-Atlantic cable route, Arelion establishes Boston as a DWDM service market and empowers companies, including financial services organizations, with diverse connection options and seamless terabit scale capability across multiple cables connecting into landing stations in the US and Europe.

With this new route, Arelion's customers will have additional, flexible routing diversity solutions for trans-Atlantic traffic that serves their unique needs through one scalable, end-to-end solution backed by the operator's world-class customer service and global reach.

Arelion's project will address the need for seamless connectivity that avoids dense metropolitan centers, providing financial services companies and customers in other sectors with diverse trans-Atlantic connection options, including 400GE wavelength services, and enhanced access to Arelion's established ecosystem of content, security and cloud providers.

The new route will offer connectivity in the US to Arelion's 150+ Points-of-Presence (PoPs) and EU terrestrial extensions to customer end points. The Amitié cable system is expected to go live in Q2 2023 and has a trans-Atlantic capacity of over 320Tbps, connecting Boston in the US to Slough (UK) and Bordeaux (FR) in Europe.

Additional insights on Arelion's new transmission route:

Boston will include Metro connectivity inwill include CoreSite at 70 Innerbelt and the Markley Bldg at 1 Summer Street

Unique, direct northern routing via New Hampshire and Vermont from Boston to Albany

Orangeburg, NY ( Manhattan Heading south, the route connects via 1547 Realty ) and continues to Secaucus ( Equinix NY5), completely bypassing

Multiple additional Metro locations seamlessly accessed via metro network extensions in NJ

Open Optical Line system supporting C+L Band and multi-vendor 400G wave capability including Bright 400G-ZR+ disaggregated optics

"Our new high-capacity DWDM transmission route will provide the diverse, trans-Atlantic connectivity into Europe that is needed by the financial services sectors and other companies densely concentrated in the Northeastern US," said Art Kazmierczak, Director Business and Network Development, Arelion. "Through this organic network expansion, Arelion further establishes itself as one of the few operators to own end-to-end network solutions and customer experiences in both the US and Europe. This new route furthers our vision of diverse, high-capacity global connectivity that boosts business growth in markets that rely on uninterrupted, long-haul transport of high traffic volumes."

Arelion was recently awarded three ATLANTIC-ACM awards for mid-sized network service providers in the Network Performance, Customer Service and Brand categories. With this network expansion, Arelion will provide its North American and European customers with enhanced access to Arelion's number one ranked Internet backbone, AS1299, as well as Arelion's diverse portfolio of leading IP and optical technology services, including high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Wavelengths, Ethernet and IPX services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

