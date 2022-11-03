GOBankingRates Launches The Smart Holiday Spending Guide

In a shopping season marked by rising costs and inflation, GOBankingRates is giving shoppers the tools

to feel empowered about their financial choices without losing the festive holiday spirit.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite high inflation and the possibility of a recession, consumers entering into the 2022 holiday season are still planning to shop and spend money . To help dollars stretch further during this challenging financial time, GOBankingRates is launching the Smart Holiday Spending Guide designed with your wallet and bank account in mind. Readers across the country will receive the best tools and advice to ensure they are making smart spending decisions throughout the holiday season.

GOBankingRates.com is a leading portal for personal finance news and features, offering visitors the latest information on everything from interest rates to strategies on saving money and getting out of debt. Its editors are regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, MSN Money, Daily Finance, Huffington Post, Business Insider and many more. It also specializes in connecting consumers with the best banks, credit unions and interest rates nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/GOBankingRates) (PRNewswire)

The Smart Holiday Spending Guide will provide core content related to retailers, inflation, high-demand gifts and Black Friday — and go a layer deeper in exploring each individual's holiday-related money needs .

"We are focusing on budgets, smart spending, planning ahead, making hard choices, cost comparisons and more," said Don Sena, Senior Vice President of Content and Partnerships at GOBankingRates. "We want our readers to feel empowered to make smart financial decisions for the holidays with the best tools to do it during a time when spending is traditionally high."

In addition to expert advice and insights, the Smart Holiday Spending Guide also features an exclusive poll of more than 1,000 Americans about their holiday shopping and spending habits . Some of the questions answered by respondents included how much Americans plan on spending on 2022 holiday shopping, their favorite places to shop and whether any of their holiday traditions or spending habits will change as a result of inflation and rising costs.

"We discovered two-thirds (67%) of Americans are planning to change some of their holiday traditions due to rising costs. Compounded on top of that figure is the nearly half of Americans (42%) not planning to travel at all for the holidays this season," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "It is obvious Americans are feeling the pressures of inflation and we hope this featured content series can be a guide to our readers navigating their personal finance journey during this holiday season."

GOBankingRates' Smart Holiday Spending Guide provides readers with recommendations about making savvy financial decisions as they shop. Advice will include setting holiday spending budgets, the best credit cards to use when shopping and early bird holiday shopping deals across a wide variety of retailers, helping take consumer stress out of shopping. By following GOBankingRates' Smart Holiday Spending Guide, readers should feel empowered to plan ahead to spend and save with intention.

