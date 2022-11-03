Red Robin Celebrates Veterans Day with a Free Red's Tavern Double Burger on November 11th

Veterans and Active-Duty Military are eligible to receive the free offer when dining in on Veterans Day

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is proudly giving back to our country's courageous military men and women. On Friday, November 11th, Red Robin is inviting all veterans and active-duty military to enjoy a FREE Red's Tavern Double® burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries® at participating restaurants nationwide.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews (PRNewsFoto/Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

To learn more about Red Robin's Veterans Day offer, visit www.redrobin.com/veterans-day.

"On Veterans Day we honor the heroic men and women who have served our country and Red Robin is proud to extend this offer as a small token of our gratitude," said G.J. Hart, president and chief executive officer at Red Robin. "We encourage all past and present military members to enjoy a free burger on us and are looking forward to having another opportunity to thank our guests for their service."

The free Red's Tavern Double® burger is redeemable on Veterans Day for dine-in only. This delicious burger, featuring two tavern-sized patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and Red's Secret Tavern Sauce™, is served with a side of bottomless fries for unlimited refills.

Red Robin's commitment to supporting its military guests extends beyond Veterans Day. Veterans and active-duty military members, along with their parents and spouses, can sign up for Red Robin's Royalty® program to receive exclusive military offers, perks, and deals all year long. To sign up for Red Robin Royalty®, visit www.redrobin.com/rewards or download the Red Robin mobile app.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 520 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.