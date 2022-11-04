BBTV Holdings Inc to Host Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, November 14th, 2022. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call on Monday, November 14th, 2022 at 2:15pm PT/5:15pm ET hosted by Ms. Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, and Mr. Ben Groot, CFO. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

BBTV (CNW Group/BBTV Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Conference Call Details

Monday, November 14th, 2022 at 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time

Participant Information

Access code: 508645

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062

Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575

United States: 1 844 200 6205

United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544

All other locations: +1 929 526 1599

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

To coincide with the call, an Investor Highlights presentation will be available at: https://investors.bbtv.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Links to SEDAR filings, conference call recordings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://investors.bbtv.com/

Telephonic Replay:

Access Code: 337253

Canada: 1 226 828 7578

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

A recording will be available until Monday, November 28th, 2022

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In December 2021, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population

Contacts: Media Relations Mark Funston 778-288-4950 mfunston@bbtv.com Investor Relations ir@bbtv.com Contact: Ron Shuttleworth Partner Oak Hill Financial Inc (647)–500–7371 rshuttleworth@oakhillfinancial.ca

BBTV-F

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.