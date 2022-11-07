FSG Acquires Austin Sign Company to Expand Signage Offering

AUSTIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG) announced today the acquisition of Capital Architectural Signs (CAS), a full-service sign company and installer with more than 25 years of experience fabricating and installing high-end wayfinding and ADA signage packages.

FSG acquired Capital Architectural Signs to improve the value proposition for existing and prospective clients.

FSG will integrate the CAS staff, equipment, and services into its existing Signs division in Austin, creating a single, full-service entity. The deal creates a synergy of expertise to improve the value proposition for existing and prospective clients. FSG's Signs division will now offer complete interior and exterior sign packages and services for clients without the need to subcontract.

Leadership at both FSG and CAS have expressed excitement about the agreement. "The complementary component of our two companies is truly amazing. CAS manufactures interior wayfinding signage, something we currently subcontract. Bringing all their capabilities in-house gives FSG Signs a unique place in the market. It is really exciting to think about what we can accomplish together," said David Jacobs, Vice President of FSG Signs.

"Combining CAS's set of skills with FSG's capabilities under one roof will enable the resulting company to be a one-stop shop for a diverse customer base. The combined resources, and the resulting synergy, will enable FSG to offer a more comprehensive sign solution to a broader market," said Michael Soheili, Co-founder and General Manager of CAS.

"It really is exciting to think about being the best for our customers. That is our goal. We want to be the best and make the right choices in doing that. I think this is the right choice," said Bill Graham, President & CEO of FSG.

Once the deal is final and, the staff and equipment are fully integrated, projects will resume in the fourth quarter of 2022. To learn more about FSG and its signage services, visit www.fsg.com or call (877) 373-1443.

About Facility Solutions Group Inc.: Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 40-year history of serving customers, FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, signage, and energy-saving products and services.

