Lycoming College's Trachte Music Center dedicated with moving ceremony

Amidst an array of musical performances and a celebratory spirit, Lycoming College dedicated the Trachte Music Center on Oct. 21, in the presence of 200 students, faculty, and staff, as well as numerous elected and city officials, trustees, alumni, community members and friends of the College. The dedication was an historic event as the building represents the first significant investment in the College's music program in more than 100 years.

...generations of Lycoming College students, faculty, alumni, and community members will make music within its walls...

The presentation of the building as Trachte Music Center was performed by lead donors Peter Lynn '69 and Stan Sloter '80, along with Board of Trustees Chair D. Mark Fultz '80, who also represented lead donor Dan Fultz '57, who was not in attendance. Each lead donor worked closely with President Trachte over the course of his nine years as president and wanted to honor him and wife Sharon for their contributions to the College and community, and their love and appreciation for music.

Funded primarily through philanthropy, the $8.5 million, 14,000-square-foot building connects to the Mary Lindsay Welch Honors Hall. In addition, a Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant supported the site work and enhancements to the immediate area around the facility. The Trachte Music Center features a signature rehearsal and recital space, classrooms and digital piano lab, soundproof practice rooms, music resource and instrument room, and offices for music faculty.

"For [Sharon and me], the time that we have spent at Lycoming College has been a gift. Every day that we have been able to be a part of your community, which is now our community, has been a gift to us. And now to have this honor, I really am speechless and unable to find the proper words to express our feelings." said Lycoming College President Kent C. Trachte of the namesake building. He recognized the Lycoming College Board of Trustees for their courage in deciding to continue the project in the face of cost escalation. He thanked the faculty and staff for attending, and also recognized the City and County governments for their support. "For the next century, this magnificent facility will stand, and generations of Lycoming College students, faculty, and alumni, and community members will make music within its walls — music that stirs our souls in moments of triumph and soothes us in moments of despair; and that is the great gift that has been given by all of you who made this happen. Thank you for honoring us in this way."

More information is available at https://www.lycoming.edu/news/stories/2022/11/trachte-music-center-dedication.aspx.

Founded in 1812, Lycoming College is one of the nation's oldest and most respected liberal arts colleges. Today, our community of 1,200 active learners from 31 states and territories and 15 countries comprises a student body that is 35 percent domestic students of color or international, all of whom work with our renowned scholars to craft customized combinations of market-driven majors, minors and concentrations across our 40+ academic programs. Students compete in 19 NCAA Division III sports, participate in faculty-driven research, thrive in a robust program of internship experiences, and study abroad in more than two dozen countries. Lycoming College has one of the highest endowment-per-student ratios in the country. The institution is a member of the Annapolis Group of Liberal Arts Colleges and is recognized by The Princeton Review as one of The 388 Best Colleges. Lycoming College is dedicated to providing a high-quality liberal arts and sciences education for all students. Learn more at http://www.lycoming.edu.

