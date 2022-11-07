Nanoscope Therapeutics Expands Clinical and CMC Leadership Team with Gene Therapy Pharma Experience

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies to treat retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that the Company has expanded its clinical and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) team with the appointments of Jean Chang, as VP of Clinical Operations and Victor Adeniyi as Senior Director of CMC.

"We are excited to welcome Jean and Victor, both experienced biopharmaceutical leaders in gene therapy, to the Nanoscope team, and we look forward to the integral roles they will play in bolstering our clinical and CMC capabilities," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, CEO of Nanoscope. "As we make steady progress with our clinical trials, their expertise will help support the continued advancement of our optogenetic gene therapies to restore vision in millions of people blinded by retinal diseases."

Ms. Chang brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical operations and project management resulting in successful clinical trials in various therapeutic areas including CNS, cardiorenal, hematology, oncology, and ophthalmology. Previously, she served as Executive Director of Clinical Operations at Catalyst Biosciences, and Senior Director, Clinical Operations at Adverum Biotechnologies. Ms. Chang holds a B.S. in Medical Technology from China Medical University in Taiwan and an M.S. in Immunology from Wayne State University in Michigan.

Mr. Adeniyi has a decade of experience in cGMP manufacturing of biologics, including cell and gene therapy, leading successful manufacturing of clinical trial materials. Previously, he served as Head of Manufacturing and Tech Transfer at UT Southwestern Medical Center and manufacturing expert at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Adeniyi also brings extensive experience in cGMP manufacturing while leading teams at Lonza, and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. He earned his M.S. in Biotechnology and M.B.A. from the University of Houston.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected Q1 2023. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designation for RP and FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

