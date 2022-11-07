SensiML and onsemi AI Sensing Solution Wins Product Innovation Award

Complete AI/machine learning platform combines the industry's lowest power Bluetooth® Low Energy technology and low-latency edge AI

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that the RSL10 SensiML AI/machine learning solution has won the Most Innovative Value Product Award. The awards program was organized by elecfans, a leading electronics industry portal in China, and recognizes products featuring outstanding technologies with innovative value and far-reaching influence in the AI market. Awards were nominated and chosen through expert review and online voting.

SensiML and onsemi collaborated to provide AI and machine learning capabilities for the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit. Designed to provide a rapid prototyping solution for building ultra-low-power IoT-edge sensing applications, the innovative platform features industry-leading sensor technology and the industry's lowest-power Bluetooth Low Energy radio- the RSL10.

Adding the SensiML Analytics Toolkit enables developers to not only build low-power industrial control and monitoring IoT-edge nodes but also to integrate local machine learning insight to create intelligent endpoints. The combined solution reduces the development time and shortens the time to market for a wide range of innovative smart IoT products.

"We've been proud to work closely with onsemi to create the RSL10 SensiML AI/machine learning sensing solution," said Chris Rogers, chief executive officer at SensiML. "Together we've delivered a world-class solution and we're pleased to see that effort being recognized with this Outstanding Innovation Award."

The onsemi RSL10 Sensor Development Kit, along with the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, is available now. For more information, see:

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto-generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

