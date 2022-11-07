Staffmark Group Announces First $25k Winner in Their Job Fest $100K Giveaway

CINCINNATI, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this fall, Staffmark Group launched a three-month campaign to attract and retain their workforce with a substantial incentive: $100,000! They announced their first grand prize winner this week: Bryan Ladd of Kansas City, MO.

Staffmark Group (PRNewswire)

This year's prizes are the largest that Staffmark Group has ever offered during their annual Job Fest event: three (3) $25,000 prizes and twenty-five (25) $1,000 prizes, for a total of $100,000. They have already given away dozens of $1,000 prizes, and Ladd is the first of three $25,000 winners.

"When I learned that Bryan had won, I couldn't believe it. I started tearing up," said Alexandria Foulk, on-site manager with Staffmark Group. "Bryan is a great employee. He is dependable and needs very little guidance when doing his job. He is a self-starter, and he takes pride in his work ethic. I'm so happy he won!"

"I was in shock when the announcement was made. Even when it sank in, I was still in disbelief," said Ladd. "I'd like to thank Staffmark Group for doing this giveaway. I usually never win anything, but this has been such a blessing."

Job Fest is hosted by Staffmark Group's commercial staffing companies – Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark – and it includes special events and giveaways. The festivities will continue through early December, so there is still time for new employees to join in the fun. Ladd encourages others to join the team and be in the running for the Job Fest cash prizes: "Go ahead and apply! We need good workers here!"

To learn more about Job Fest 2022 and to apply to work with Staffmark Group, visit www.worknowandwin.com. To learn more about the Staffmark Group family of brands, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and has been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About RGF Staffing

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com.

