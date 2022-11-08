InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Kit to Clean Underneath Fingernails (TLS-256)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a device to clean underneath fingernails after using a public restroom, especially in the event of a toilet paper malfunction," said an inventor, from Riverview, Fla., "so I invented the PORTABLE DISPOSABLE BRUSH KIT. My design can be easily stored and transported in a pocket or purse."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to clean underneath fingernails after using a public restroom. In doing so, it increases sanitation and personal hygiene. It also helps to reduce the spread of bacteria, germs, and viruses. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-256, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp