North Island Credit Union Launches Holiday Toy Drive For Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New, Unwrapped Toys through December 17

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, invites you to make a difference in a child's life this holiday season by participating in its 2022 Holiday Toy Drive.

Through December 17th, North Island Credit Union encourages community members to drop off a new, unwrapped toy to any of its branch locations in San Diego. Donations needed include toys or gifts appropriate for elementary and middle school ages. All gifts will be distributed during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego holiday celebrations in December. A complete list of North Island Credit Union locations is available here.

"Donating just one gift can make a huge difference in a child's life this holiday season. We ask our community members to add another gift to their holiday shopping list and drop it off at any of our branches. Together, we can bring some holiday magic to the children in our community," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 with programs focused on academic success, character development, and healthy lifestyles at 23 community-based sites countywide, covering a service area of over 2,000 square miles from National City to Borrego Springs. For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, please visit sdyouth.org.

More information about North Island Credit Union's Holiday Toy Drive can be found here.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

