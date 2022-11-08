PA Health & Wellness Awarded NCQA Health Equity Accreditation

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Health & Wellness has received a full three-year Health Plan Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Medicaid (HMO) and full Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Distinction.

The esteemed NCQA accreditation and distinction standings recognize PA Health & Wellness for its service and clinical quality that meets the rigorous requirements of NCQA's standards for consumer protection and quality improvement.

"We are honored to be recognized with these national accreditations for our ongoing commitment to deliver high-quality, efficient, and person-centered healthcare to all of our Participants across the commonwealth," said Justin Davis, President and CEO of PA Health & Wellness. "NCQA represents the highest level of quality standards in our industry, and we are honored to uphold that distinction."

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality, and has the most comprehensive evaluation in the industry. Accreditation standards are set high to continuously enhance a plan's quality of care, and the review process includes rigorous on-site and off-site evaluations by a team of physicians and health plan experts. The NCQA Health Plan Accreditation shows members and providers that a health plan is well managed and delivers high quality care and service.

PA Health & Wellness provides Long Term Supports and Services to nearly 90,000 Pennsylvanians in the Community HealthChoices Medicaid program. PA Health & Wellness previously obtained Accreditation status in November 2019, its first opportunity to do so after a full year of operation.

About PA Health & Wellness

PA Health & Wellness is a managed care plan that provides health insurance to the people of Pennsylvania. Established in 2017, PA Health & Wellness exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. PA Health & Wellness is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.pahealthwellness.com.

