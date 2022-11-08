Updated mobile app makes paying to park easier in Evanston

The ParkEvanston app powered by Passport has a new look and enhanced features

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Evanston announces the update of its mobile payment application for parking, ParkEvanston. The app, first launched in the fall of 2017, now includes an update with a more modern user interface allowing for smoother navigation, and improved transparency for changes in parking rates and rules. Drivers can use their smartphones to extend their parking sessions remotely using the convenient sliding scale feature, and the new "quick park" feature saves users' most recently used parking locations so that paying to park is easier than ever before.

"We are thrilled to roll out this update to our community," said Lukasz Tatara, City of Evanston Interim Parking Manager. "The new features enhance the overall parking experience, making it easier for residents and visitors to move about the community, supporting our vision of creating the most livable city in America."

Existing users can enjoy the new features of the ParkEvanston mobile app by downloading the update and new users can download the free app and create an account. The app is available to use at approximately 2,000 parking spaces across the City.

"The ParkEvanston app has provided locals and tourists with contactless parking payment options for more than four years," said Anne Smith, Passport client success manager. "We are excited to continue this partnership with the City of Evanston and to provide its community with more seamless ways to pay for parking."

Cities, universities and private operators across North America trust Passport's platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking permits and mobility management. More than 800 cities trust Passport's technology to power their operations and make more data-driven decisions at curb, including the City of Chicago.

Users can download the free ParkEvanston app from the App Store and Google Play or manage parking online at parkevanston.org .

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

