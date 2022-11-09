Axiomtek launches the newest medical grade artificial intelligence computing system - mBOX100

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce the release of the mBOX100, a medical-grade edge AI computing system with dual 4K displays. This slim-type medical system complies with the IEC-60601 medical safety standard for use in a variety of hospital applications and healthcare environments.

Axiomtek's mBOX100 is powered by the Intel® Core™ i7/i5 processor (code name: Whiskey Lake-U) and equipped with two DDR4-2400 non-ECC SO-DIMM slots with a total capacity of up to 64GB. Aligning with excellent performance, the mBOX100 offers Intel® UHD Graphics 620 and 15W TDPs for high-end image processing and provides HDMI and DisplayPort for applications requiring the displays of medical images. This medical AI computing system delivers greater storage with lower latency by a swappable 2.5" SATA III tray with a security lock for SSD and an M.2 Key M 2280 slot for NVMe. In terms of sufficient I/O, it has two isolated RS-232/422/485, two isolated 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet, four USB 3.1, one HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, two audio jacks, and two SMA-type antenna connectors, expansion interface with one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot (USB+PCIe signal) for wireless module to ensure outstanding using experience.

Worth mentioning, Axiomtek's mBOX100 has a rugged design with fanless operation for noise-sensitive environments, and antimicrobial coating (optional) as well as white, streamlined design for ideal hospital applications. Even in a small form factor, 250 x 220 x 60mm, the mBOX100 has an excellent thermal design enabling a wide operating temperature from 0°C to 40°C. The system offers 10% to 90% non-condensing humidity tolerance and 3G vibration endurance to secure reliable performance across system. Furthermore, it supports Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) to provide hardware-based data protection, along with OS support for Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems.

"The mBOX100 truly empowers fast and precise smart computer-aided diagnosis (CADx) by superior AI computing performance, dual 4K display connection, and trust build-quality that can apply smart healthcare applications properly," said Jenny Yu, the product manager of the intelligent medical solution team at Axiomtek. "What is more, we have the capability to assist with any customer's industrial integration requirements and fulfill fast time to market."

