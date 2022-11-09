BBTV Enters Agreement With Premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts Sports Franchise Combate Global to Provide End-to-End Content Management Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced it has entered into an agreement to provide comprehensive Content Management solutions to the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Sports Franchise, Combate Global.

As part of BBTV's expansive Content Management solutions, BBTV will provide Combate Global with Rights Management, Channel Management and Content Development solutions on YouTube.

The agreement further expands on Combate Global's continuously growing digital strategy, following the sports franchise's recently announced MMA reality competition show "Combate Global Exclusivo" on TelevisaUnivision's ViX+ OTT subscription platform.

Content Management is a key and growing component of BBTV's Plus Solutions and continues to represent one of the Company's key growth areas and highest gross margins, and the agreement continues BBTV's momentum in the sports vertical following the signing of The Harlem Globetrotters in September.

"MMA is a massive and growing part of sports entertainment culture, and we're excited to work with Combate as a really forward-thinking organization when it comes to their digital strategy," commented Lewis Ball, Chief Strategy Officer, BBTV. "The partnership between BBTV and Combate showcases clear alignment between their goals and the end-to-end value of BBTV's solutions for media companies. Organizations that are really looking to succeed in the digital arena need to consider a comprehensive approach, and BBTV is an ideal fit for forward-thinking players that are looking to truly thrive in this new world of entertainment."

With MMA rapidly becoming the number two sport after soccer for Spanish speaking fans worldwide, Combate Global includes reality TV programming, live events and mobile programming. It is the only MMA property regularly airing on broadcast television in both the U.S. and Mexico, and is also available in over 70 countries in Europe, Africa and elsewhere globally.



"Combate Global has the youngest U.S. television audience of any MMA sports franchise, and entering this agreement with BBTV is a momentous step forward for us as we evolve our digital marketing strategy to reach an even greater number of young MMA fans," said Campbell McLaren, CEO Combate Global. "These fans have been largely responsible for the sport's remarkable growth in recent years, helping to make MMA one of only three sports, along with basketball and soccer, that is attracting Gen Z fans."

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2022, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2022 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

About Combate Global

Combate Global, previously "Combate Americas," is the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, rapidly becoming the number two sport after soccer for Spanish speaking fans worldwide. It is the only MMA property regularly airing on broadcast television in both the U.S. (Univision) and Mexico (Televisa). In 2021, Combate Global partnered with CBS Sports to distribute its live shows in English in the U.S. on Paramount+ and, in 2022, the company partnered with Eurosport for live distribution in Spain, as well as with RMC Sport in France. The company's programming is available in over 70 countries in Europe, Africa and elsewhere globally.

