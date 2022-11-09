BluPeak Credit Union Selects Empower LOS to Support Growth in Tight Originations Market and Help Elevate Member Experience

BluPeak Credit Union chose the Empower loan origination system (LOS) to support growth plans in a tight originations market

Empower will also automate employee workflows and elevate BluPeak's member experience

In addition to Empower, BluPeak will implement Black Knight's suite of integrated technology, data and analytics solutions to enhance retail lending channels while promoting steady growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced today that BluPeak Credit Union, a San Diego-based credit union with nearly 60,000 members and more than $1.2 billion in assets, has signed a contract to implement the Empower loan origination system (LOS) and its suite of integrated solutions to help automate the processing of loans, and to elevate the borrowing experience for its members.

"We are a growing credit union, and Empower is the technology workhorse we need to streamline our operations and take our business to the next level," said Lance De Guzman, vice president of Real Estate and Capital Markets at BluPeak. "By leveraging the Empower system's robust automation and digital ecosystem, we're confident we can keep our margins strong – even in a tight originations market. Once loan volumes return to higher levels, Empower will help us scale our operations without adding to staff. Our credit union may not be the biggest, but by tapping into Black Knight's advanced originations solutions, we can still deliver an experience that rivals the large players in the industry."

With Empower, BluPeak will have an industry-leading LOS that will help the credit union better serve its members, streamlining workflows for employees and driving down operational costs. Additionally, Black Knight's fully digital, end-to-end ecosystem will give BluPeak access to a wide-ranging suite of integrated technology, data and analytics solutions to enhance its retail lending channels while promoting steady growth.

Leveraging the easy-to-use and highly configurable Empower platform, BluPeak will be able to streamline the origination process from loan application through closing. The cloud-based system's "lights-out" automation will enable BluPeak to benefit from next-level capabilities, including a leading product and pricing engine; a digital point-of-sale solution that enhances the mortgage application process for borrowers and loan officers; machine-learning technology for document classification and indexing; a digital close solution with eDelivery and eSigning capabilities; a comprehensive fee service to help mitigate fee cures; robust property tax data; automated compliance validation testing; flood zone determination services and reporting; and an actionable intelligence solution that delivers instant access to information from multiple data sources to help forecast and monitor pipeline, productivity, cycle time and pull-through.

"Our originations ecosystem supports BluPeak's passion for helping its members build a better future, while growing its business," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "Black Knight is committed to delivering best-in-class software solutions to our clients – regardless of size – while keeping member experience at the forefront."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About BluPeak Credit Union

Founded in 1936, BluPeak Credit Union empowers its nearly 60,000 members to achieve financial wellness through a full range of financial products and services, including checking and savings options, credit cards, loans, mortgages and more. BluPeak has more than $1.2 billion in assets and members can access their accounts through six California branches, nearly 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and 24/7 online and mobile banking.

BluPeak membership is open to all Californians who live, work or worship in Alameda, Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Clara and Yolo counties, as well as those employed by the state of California, and California university employees and students. Formerly known as University & State Employees Credit Union (USECU), we changed our name to BluPeak in 2022. The new name reflects our California roots, is more inclusive to our field of membership, and better conveys our passion for going above all others in our relationships with members.

As a community leader, BluPeak partners with local causes, events and organizations that speak to our commitment to health, wellness and inclusiveness. Learn more at BluPeak.com.

