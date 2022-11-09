DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors (the "Board") of Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited (the "Company") will hold a Board meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022 (Hong Kong time) for the purpose of, among others, approving the unaudited financial results of the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (the "Q3 Results") and announcement for the Q3 Results (the "Q3 Earnings Announcement"). The Company will announce its Q3 Results at or around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 (Hong Kong time) on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Following the Q3 Earnings Announcement, the Company's senior management will host an earnings conference call via Zoom webinar to discuss its Q3 Results and recent business activities. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Zoom webinar details Conference title Noah Holdings 3Q22 Earnings Conference Call Date/Time Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern time

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong time Meeting ID: 929 2532 0489 Meeting Passcode: 599978 Dial in

- New York: +1 929 205 6099 - Hong Kong: +852 5808 6088 - London: +44 330 088 5830 - Singapore: +65 3165 1065

A replay will be available on the same day of the conference call until November 29, 2022 at the Company's investor relations website under the "Announcements & Events" section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website under the "Financial Reports" section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.



By Order of the Board

Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited Jingbo Wang

Chairwoman of the Board

Hong Kong, November 9, 2022

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Jingbo Wang, the chairwoman of the Board, Mr. Zhe Yin and Ms. Chia-Yue Chang as directors; Mr. Neil Nanpeng Shen and Mr. Boquan He as non-executive directors; and Dr. Zhiwu Chen, Ms. May Yihong Wu, Mr. Tze-Kaing Yang and Mr. Jinbo Yao as independent directors.

