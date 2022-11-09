DEEPKI RELEASES ITS "ESG INDEX," A BENCHMARK FOR THE ENERGY PERFORMANCE OF EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE

PARIS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepki has today launched its "ESG Index," in order to help real estate players understand the performance of their assets and meet the challenges of the EU Taxonomy. This represents the first European benchmark measuring real estate's ESG performance. Freely accessible online, it will provide a top 15% and top 30% in terms of performance in primary energy consumption for each asset class, by country.

To achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, the European Commission has detailed certain performance criteria in the EU Taxonomy. Deepki's standardized methodology measures the ESG performance of real estate, providing a clear vision of the sector's environmental performance.

By automatically collecting actual data from more than 400,000 assets in over 40 countries, Deepki can share insights into the sector's energy performance, by asset type and location. Published and updated annually, this benchmark represents a true reflection of the European market and its systemic evolutions.

With values for the top 15%, the market is able to identify the assets contributing to a reduction in climate change according to the EU Taxonomy. The top 30% will allow the market to determine which assets contribute substantially to the EU Taxonomy's objectives and do no significant harm in the fight against climate change.

With this first publication, Deepki looks to encourage dialogue surrounding energy performance between players at a national and European level, in order to construct a benchmark which is useful to all professionals within the industry. This is already the case in France, where Deepki has begun sharing its knowledge in order to align the methodology and energy performance values of different organizations. Deepki hopes to replicate this across the whole of Europe, and accompany the continent on its path to net zero carbon.

Vincent Bryant, CEO and co-founder of Deepki, and Emmanuel Blanchet, COO and co-founder of Deepki, stated:

"We are extremely proud to be publishing this benchmark. We believe this will allow industry professionals to better understand the sector's performance and share their feedback with us. Deepki is one of the only companies able to publish actual, reliable data rather than declarative. Only by gaining a deeper understanding can the sector take action to reduce its environmental impact."

Media contact:

Clare Anderson

clare@andersoncommsconsultancy.com

+44 (0)7958 665883

View original content:

SOURCE Deepki