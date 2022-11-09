Jorge Martinez Joins Patriot Growth Insurance Services As Vice President of Carrier and Wholesale Relationships

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot) announces Jorge Martinez has recently joined the firm as the Vice President of Carrier and Wholesale Relationships. Martinez will work closely with Patriot's Carrier Administration team and partner agencies.

In this newly created role, Martinez is responsible for developing and maintaining key insurance company and wholesale relationships. This includes maximizing current relationships and exploring new opportunities, representing the best interests of Patriot's partner agencies and clients. He will also conduct in-depth business reviews utilizing Patriot's data optimization strategy to gather business insights to identify new opportunities for clients with key carrier partners. Martinez has 15 years of insurance industry experience.

"I'm excited to be part of the Patriot team, and I look forward to making a positive impact," said Jorge Martinez, Vice President of Carrier Relations at Patriot. "I have experience working on the carrier and agency sides of the business, so I feel uniquely qualified and prepared for this role. Patriot has a very collaborative model, and I look forward to working with the team."

Prior to joining Patriot, Martinez was the Senior Vice President of Carrier Relations at ISU Insurance Agency Network. He was responsible for reporting, managing, and optimizing a $1.7 Billion portfolio of written premiums.

"I am thrilled Jorge joined Patriot because I'm confident he will make a meaningful contribution in this important role," said Patrick Savage, Senior Vice President of Operations at Patriot. "As Patriot continues to grow at an accelerated pace, Jorge's background is ideal to build upon the strong carrier relationships we have already established and to help our agency partners maximize those relationships."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,600 employees operating in 125 locations across 24 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

