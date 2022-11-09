SAS is recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions

CARY, N.C., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rapidly changing environment with exponential growth in analytics and data-driven decisions, organizations require trusted, innovative and quality data solutions. For the 16th consecutive time, SAS is recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

"Analytics and AI are accelerating innovation across businesses of all sizes." – Ron Agresta , SAS

According to the Gartner report: "Delivering reliable, trusted and timely data for business consumption is a continuous effort and process that can be supported with modern technologies in data quality solutions" and "… by 2024, 90% of data quality technology buying decisions will focus on ease of use, automation, operational efficiency and interoperability as the critical decision factors."

Recently, AI and analytics powerhouse SAS brought its cutting-edge data quality solutions to more people than ever with SAS® Viya®, on the Microsoft Azure marketplace. SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure integrates analytics, data integration, data preparation and data governance, all available with a click of a button, in a pay-as-you-go format.

"Analytics and AI are accelerating innovation across businesses of all sizes, leaving no industry untouched," said Ron Agresta, senior director of product management at SAS. "SAS data quality solutions enable accuracy, completeness, trustworthiness and usability in any decision making process that relies on data – all of which are essential to building a data-driven business."

The Gartner report also states: "Trusted, clean and valid data is fundamental to achieving business goals and enablers for competitive advantage. Data quality is essential, whether organizations keep running their business as usual, expand their business, evaluate and mitigate risks or comply with regulations."

SAS offers multiple products that include data quality, such as SAS Data Management, SAS Data Quality, SAS Data Loader for Hadoop and SAS Data Governance; and on SAS Viya: SAS Information Governance, SAS Data Preparation and SAS Event Stream Processing. Unique assets in SAS data quality products include:

The SAS Quality Knowledge Base, a collection of functions that can be used to perform out-of-the-box or customized data quality operations. It provides quick access to functions (e.g., parse, standardize, pattern analysis, fuzzy matching) to help organizations clean data and infuse trust and reliability in it.

Metadata management & data lineage tools, including a connector to Egeria, within SAS Information Governance allows data and business users to search cataloged data assets across an organization from multiple data sources. This facilitates further actions to prepare data, create reports and build models in other easy-access SAS Viya applications.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions by Ankush Jain, Melody Chien. 1 November 2022.

SAS was recognized as Dataflux from 2006-2012.

