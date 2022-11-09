Zendure's Forward-Thinking Energy Storage System Raises over $5 Million On Kickstarter

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In early September, Zendure – one of the fastest-growing startups in the energy technology sector – launched its new, innovative home energy system on Kickstarter. As of today, SuperBase V has raised five million dollars. The campaign will run until Nov. 19.

Zendure Addresses Energy Insecurity with Semi-Solid State Battery Technology (PRNewswire)

As part of the Kickstarter campaign, Zendure is offering SuperBase V at a Super Early Bird price of $2,499 (LiFePO4 version) and $3,799 (semi-solid-state version). After the end of the Kickstarter campaign, SuperBase V will be available on Zendure's website .

SuperBase V is the first home energy storage system with semi-solid-state batteries and a customizable capacity from 6.4kWh to 64kWh. With simultaneous 120/240V AC output, solar compatibility, and EV charging capabilities, Zendure's system sets a new standard for whole-home energy management.

As extreme weather and natural disasters continue to strain power infrastructure, destabilizing energy costs, and availability, more people are looking for ways to generate and store energy independently. SuperBase V is designed to address this need in a user-conscious manner that brings industry-leading specifications and revolutionary features into the personal energy storage market:

More storage: Semi-solid-state batteries deliver customizable capacity from 6.4kWh to 64kWh, with 42% greater energy density than lithium-ion phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries.

Fast charging: When used in conjunction with Satellite Expansion batteries and by combining solar and AC power, SuperBase V can be recharged at 6.6kWh in just one hour.

Backup power for the entire home: It's the first home energy storage solution with built-in 120/240V dual voltage, so one unit can handle both large and small appliances simultaneously.

3,800W-7,600W AC Output: A single SuperBase V can provide up to 3,800W of power, and two units can be chained together for up to 7,600W – enough to effectively run all necessary appliances in a typical home.

Seamless UPS: In the event of a power outage, the unit switches over to backup power instantly, preventing damage or disruption to sensitive equipment.

Home Panel with 2 EV outlets: With up to 12,000W of power distribution, the Home Panel can charge two vehicles at the same time and provide AC power to up to ten circuits around the house.

Usability and Accessibility: SuperBase V is compatible with Google Home and Alexa for hands-free and eyes-free stats and control, while the powered wheels make SuperBase V extremely easy to deploy.

About Zendure

Zendure is one of the fastest-growing Clean Energy Tech start-ups based in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley in California, and the Greater Bay Area in China, as well as Japan. Zendure's goal is to make energy accessible anywhere, anytime, and to democratize the latest battery technology to power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way.

