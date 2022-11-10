2021 China Nantong Talent Entrepreneurship Week and Science and Technology Industry Talent Development Conference kicked off

NANTONG, China, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Nantong Talent Entrepreneurship Week and Talent Innovation Ecology Conference opened in Nantong on November 8, 2022. Academicians and experts from key universities and institutes at home and abroad, top talents, famous enterprises, and investors gathered in Nantong to share the opportunities of the times and future development. At the opening ceremony, Nantong Talent Development Group released a comprehensive and full-cycle talent service system. 14 talent innovation and entrepreneurship competition were signed, according to the Nantong Talent Office.

This Nantong Talent Entrepreneurship Week takes the form of main venue and branch venue, with 15 activities. The event will comprehensively display the achievements of attracting scientific and creative talents and projects in Nantong, promote the development environment of innovation and entrepreneurship, continuously create a good innovation ecology of trinity with policy, platform and capital investment. It aims to build a platform for the city's enterprises and high-level talents, accelerate the gathering of innovative talents and industrial projects that promote the upgrading of key industries and drive the development of emerging industries, and attract more excellent scientific and technological leaders and projects to settle in Nantong. It will accelerate the gathering of a number of innovative talents and industrial projects that promote the upgrading of key industries and drive the development of emerging industries, and attract more outstanding scientific and technological projects to settle in Nantong.

Nantong Talent Entrepreneurship Week, as a comprehensive platform integrating talents, technology, projects, capital, and other development factors, has been successfully held for 12 sessions and is the key brand activity of Nantong talent work. Nantong has attracted more than 20,000 high-end talents from 55 countries and regions to participate in related activities. The total number of talents in the city exceeds 1.45 million.

By implementing the "Nantong Talent Program", continuously upgrading the talent policy system, expanding the talent innovation platform, and striving to build a youth and talent-friendly city, Nantong has achieved a net inflow of population for many years in a row and has shown an upward trend, becoming a place for all kinds of talents to pursue their dreams and a city to realize their dreams.

