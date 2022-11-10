The Apron Company That Is Empowering Foodies to Fight Hunger

Cooks Who Feed Invests its Profits with Partners Redirecting Surplus Food

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seema Sanghavi, founder of Cooks Who Feed , is on a mission to end hunger and she's doing it one apron at a time. Her company is part of a world-wide network with the goal of redirecting surplus food to those who need it.

Sanghavi was inspired when she read an article that reported ⅓ of the world's food is thrown away while that amount of food could feed the entire world's hungry four times over.

"I love to cook," Sanghavi says. "Many of my fondest memories revolve around sharing a good meal. But as much as food gives me joy, I've always been bothered by the number of people who go hungry and do not get to experience food the way that I do. I struggle to live in this world of feast or famine," she explains. She became determined to do something about it.

Sanghavi remembered an NGO in India she'd visited a few years before that provided paid training and safe, fair trade work to marginalized women. She decided to employ women through that NGO to produce her textiles. Every product comes with a tag that explains the impact and is signed by the maker.

And, through her partnerships with organizations across the United States, Canada and beyond, she is making a difference.

To date, the company has provided more than half a million meals.

Every apron sold provides 100 meals.

Aprons are ethically produced, handcrafted, and provide fair wages to marginalized women.

Sanghavi has partnered with numerous celebrity chefs, including Art Smith and Christine Cushing, to create aprons and spread awareness. She's also introduced children's aprons as a way to involve children in food.

"I never set out to create a company. I set out to create a movement that would empower foodies everywhere to fight hunger in the most socially responsible way possible," Sanghavi says. "What better way to fight hunger than with an apron; the uniform of a cook."

Cooks Who Feed is a company founded by Seema Sanghavi. Known for alleviating hunger by sharing profits with charity partners around the globe, Sanghavi is leading a movement to recover and redirect surplus food. To date, the company has provided more than half a million meals. Most importantly, Sanghavi is fostering innovation around hunger, food waste and sourcing.

