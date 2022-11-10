CAPITAL CONCERTS ANNOUNCES LOCKHEED MARTIN AS LEAD CORPORATE SPONSOR OF THE 2023 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

- The Multi-Award-Winning National Tradition Honoring our American Heroes Returns Sunday, May 28, 2023 on PBS -

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we honor and remember the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform this Veterans Day, Capital Concerts is pleased to announce Lockheed Martin as lead corporate sponsor of PBS' 34th annual edition of the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. A more than three decades long tradition unlike anything else on television, this deeply moving and reverential night takes us back to the real meaning of the holiday through personal stories interwoven with musical performances by world renowned stars and the National Symphony Orchestra.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lockheed Martin as lead corporate underwriter for the 2023 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT," said Michael Colbert, Capital Concerts President and Executive Producer. "Since its first broadcast, the mission of this national tradition on PBS has been to honor our men and women in uniform, veterans, their families and all those who have given their lives for our country. On Veterans Day, as we remember our American heroes, we salute Lockheed Martin's ongoing investment in and commitment to the well-being of our military and veteran communities."

"Lockheed Martin is pleased to support the broadcast of the 2023 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT," said Christian Marrone, senior vice president, Lockheed Martin Government Affairs. "On Veterans Day, and every day, we reflect, express our gratitude and honor the dedication of U.S. service members, their families and all who made the ultimate sacrifice to make our tomorrow possible and keep our nation free."

Lockheed Martin's commitment to the military and veteran community begins with the veterans, National Guard and Reservists, and military spouses that comprise well over one-fifth of its 114,000 employees. Lockheed Martin's exclusive Handshake 2 Hire career support program helps transitioning and recently separated veterans with resources to successfully enter the civilian workforce. In 2021, Lockheed Martin contributed $8 million to ensure service members, veterans and their families are prepared, well-supported and enabled to fully participate and thrive in society. It also worked with 800 veteran owned small businesses and awarded $632.2 million in subcontracts to veteran-owned businesses.

The 34th annual NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT will air on PBS Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T., as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on YouTube and www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert and available as Video on Demand, May 28 to June 11, 2023.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the nation's leading producer of live patriotic television shows, including PBS's highest-rated performance specials: the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH, the premier celebrations of America's most important holidays broadcast from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. For over 40 years, these two award-winning productions have become national traditions, bringing us together as one family of Americans to celebrate our freedom and democratic ideals and to pay tribute to those who defend them. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festival Award, the Golden Cine Award, and the Writer's Guild of America Award.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. For additional information, please visit: www.lockheedmartin.com . Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

