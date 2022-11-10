GCSU pre-med mentoring program has 100% application success rate to medical school

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They say going to college is like drinking from a water fountain—in medical school, a fire hose.

At Georgia College & State University, a group of pre-med students already know what it's like to drink from a hose and withstand the deluge.

They have a mentor by their side.

Dr. Ashok Hegde is the William Harvey Endowed Professor of Biomedical Science at Georgia College. In 2016, he took over the university's pre-med mentorship program from Dr. Kenneth Saladin, who wanted to better equip tomorrow's medical students.

The results of Saladin's vision have been nothing short of astounding.

Since the program started in 2009, every student who applied to medical school has been accepted.

Every single one, about 140 in 14 years.

That's unusual.

But so is the mentorship itself. Pre-Med advising at most universities generally means one meeting and a brochure.

"There's not a program like this in Georgia or anywhere in the country," Hegde said. "As far as I can tell, there is not a comparable program anywhere. There are varying degrees of pre-med advising but not pre-med mentoring. There's a huge difference."

"It's not about giving them a little bit of information," he said. "It's about actually preparing them with all the skills that they require. I don't leave anything to chance."

Junior biology major and pre-med student Carter Coursey of Loganville, Georgia, wanted to be a doctor since high school. He hopes to become a dermatologist or orthopedic surgeon.

Like so many other pre-med students before him, however, Coursey wasn't sure he was good enough. What if he messed up the school's 100% application rate?

But there's something special about having a mentor on your side.

Someone who believes in you and helps you believe in yourself.

It creates confidence. Now, Coursey knows he'll make it.

"There's been many times in a class, when I've been struggling with a topic, I think, 'This is hard,'" he said. "There are other majors I could do that are easier than this, and I think, 'Do I want to do this? Can I do this?'"

"But when you have someone like Dr. Hegde in your corner, you say, 'I've got this,'" Coursey said. "He's definitely lowered my anxiety because I feel like I'm more prepared. This seminar makes me feel like I can succeed in med school."

