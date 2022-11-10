LiveOnNY Announces the Hire of Abraham Warshaw, MD, As Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the New York City metropolitan area, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties, and the lower Hudson Valley, announced the appointment of Abraham Warshaw, MD, as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Warshaw is a board-certified emergency medicine physician and veteran healthcare executive who brings more than 30 years of medical, operational, financial, and executive leadership experience to LiveOnNY. Dr Warshaw's arrival rounds out a leadership team of seasoned healthcare professionals who are poised to take LiveOn to the next stage of growth after a record-breaking year in which the organization experienced a 40% increase in organs transplanted, a 33% increase in organ donors and a 32% increase in tissue donors in the first 6 months of 2022.

Upon his arrival to LiveOn at the end of 2021, President & CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP committed to scaling the leadership team with some of the healthcare industry's most reputable talent.

"Dr. Warshaw is an esteemed healthcare executive who complements the assembly of talented individuals who are creating and driving the enduring impact that will optimally serve our New York community at scale," Achan said. "I am excited about the quality of the leaders we have attracted and am confident Dr. Warshaw's unique blend of medical, operational and financial experience will serve LiveOn and our New York community well."

Dr. Warshaw has held a variety of healthcare leadership roles over the past three decades, including but not limited to most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Director of Access Services at Mount Sinai Health Systems. Prior roles include Chief Clinical Officer & Vice President, Clinical Services at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Chief Medical Officer, North General Hospital. Dr. Warshaw is also a long-time professor who has taught at multiple colleges and universities, and he has been the recipient of several awards for clinical excellence and community service.

"I look forward to executing the vision of our CEO and driving our strategic plan forward, which sets the stage for building the future of the organ donation and transplantation system across the nation. Our community members trust us to build a world class advocacy, logistics and healthcare organization and that is what the team I have joined is here to do," Dr. Warshaw said.

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley. Working closely with transplant centers and hospitals, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation and transplantation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY works closely with 11 transplant centers, nearly 100 hospitals, and several tissue and eye banks. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

