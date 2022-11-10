Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

--Achieved Key Distributed Generation and Utility-Scale Milestones--

--US Manufacturing Initiative Approaching Key Site Selection and Financing Milestones--

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2022.

Maxeon's Interim Chief Executive Officer Mark Babcock noted, "Maxeon delivered Q3 financial results consistent with guidance and achieved key strategic milestones in both our distributed generation (DG) and utility-scale businesses. In Europe, DG posted another record quarter for volume, revenue and beyond the panel product contributions. These factors drove improved financial results for the Company overall, and the business trajectory is expected to facilitate overall break-even gross margins in the fourth quarter. The DG business also executed on strategic expansion initiatives in the United States which are expected to help Maxeon achieve overall profitability next year. Specifically, we secured the first bookings with our new residential partner Greentech Renewables."

Commenting on the utility-scale business, Babcock added, "The North America Utility-Scale business continues to expand shipment volume with multiple daily deliveries from Mexico to our customers in the United States, and our Malaysian PERC cell fab has now ramped to over one gigawatt of capacity. We are confident that the completion of our full capacity ramp in 2023 and the transition to our higher ASP contracted backlog will meaningfully improve the profitability of this business."

Babcock continued, "Our teams are executing well and we are excited by the trajectory toward achievement of our Long-Term Financial Model within 2023. As our line of sight on this transformation becomes clearer, we are accelerating major growth initiatives for 2024 to 2026 topline growth and EBITDA expansion. In DG, we are expecting to ship our first storage units next quarter. In utility-scale, we're approaching key site selection and DOE Loan Guarantee Program Office milestones for our proposed 3 gigawatt U.S. cell and module facility. In Summary, we believe we are in an excellent position to continue our growth trajectory beyond 2023.

Selected Q3 Unaudited Financial Summary (In thousands, except shipments) Fiscal Q3 2022

Fiscal Q2 2022

Fiscal Q3 2021 Shipments, in MW 605

521

566 Revenue $ 275,449

$ 238,080

$ 220,488 Gross loss(1) (15,747)

(39,324)

(16,708) GAAP Operating expenses 41,196

35,701

32,639 GAAP Net loss attributable to the stockholders(1) (44,691)

(87,920)

(65,363) Capital expenditures 16,110

18,231

54,140













Other Financial Data(1), (2) (In thousands) Fiscal Q3 2022

Fiscal Q2 2022

Fiscal Q3 2021 Non-GAAP Gross loss $ (15,492)

$ (23,905)

$ (16,353) Non-GAAP Operating expenses 34,651

30,162

29,678 Adjusted EBITDA(3) (34,501)

(36,833)

(36,991)





(1) The Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP results were impacted by the effects of certain items. Refer to "Supplementary information affecting GAAP and Non-GAAP results" below.



(2) The Company's use of Non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.



(3) The Adjusted EBITDA for three months ended October 3, 2021 did not contain an adjustment for equity in losses of unconsolidated investees and related gain on such equity investment. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Loss for the three months ended October 3, 2021, please refer to our Forms 6-K furnished with the SEC on November 17, 2021.

Supplementary information affecting GAAP and Non-GAAP results



Three Months Ended (In thousands) Financial

statements item

affected October 2, 2022

July 3, 2022

October 3, 2021 Incremental cost of above market

polysilicon(1) Cost of revenue 603

3,308

11,490 Loss on ancillary sales of excess

polysilicon(2) Cost of revenue —

—

7,425





(1) Relates to the difference between our contractual cost for the polysilicon under the long-term fixed supply agreements with our supplier which is ending in January 2023 and the price of polysilicon available in the market as derived from publicly available information at the beginning of each quarter, multiplied by the volume of modules sold within the quarter.



(2) In order to reduce inventory and improve working capital, we have periodically elected to sell polysilicon inventory procured under the long-term fixed supply agreements in the market at prices below our purchase price, thereby incurring a loss. As the sales were committed during the three months ended April 4, 2022, the loss on firm purchase commitment in connection to the ancillary sales to be delivered in subsequent quarters was provided then.





Fourth Quarter 2022 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company anticipates the following results:

(In millions, except shipments) Outlook Shipments, in MW 680 - 720 MW Revenue $290 - $330 Gross (loss) profit(1) $(1) - $9 Non-GAAP gross profit(1), (2) $0 - $10 Operating expenses $41 ± $2 Non-GAAP operating expenses(3) $36± $2 Adjusted EBITDA(1), (4) $(17) - $(27) Capital expenditures(5) $16 - $20 Out-of-market polysilicon cost(1) $1





(1) Outlook for Gross (loss) profit, Non-GAAP gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA includes out-of-market polysilicon cost.



(2) The Company's Non-GAAP gross profit is impacted by the effects of adjusting for stock-based compensation expense.



(3) The Company's Non-GAAP operating expenses are impacted by the effects of adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and restructuring charges and fees.



(4) The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its Adjusted EBITDA projection and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the remeasurement gain or loss of the prepaid forward and the equity in gain or loss of unconsolidated investees.



(5) Capital expenditures are directed mainly to upgrading production to Maxeon 6 in our Malaysia factory, the purchase of cell and module equipment for our 1.8 GW of Performance line capacity for the U.S., as well as developing Maxeon 7 technology and operating a pilot line. We are evaluating our Maxeon 7 capacity growth plan, and because of that our previous capex indication for retrofitting Maxeon 3 production lines is no longer relevant.





These anticipated results for the fourth quarter of 2022 are preliminary, unaudited and represent the most current information available to management. The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the uncertainty of the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global economic environment. Please refer to Forward Looking Statements section below. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present certain non-GAAP measures such as non-GAAP gross loss, non-GAAP operating expenses and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges and fees, remeasurement loss on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward, loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment and equity in losses of unconsolidated investees ("Adjusted EBITDA") to supplement our consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP gross loss is defined as gross loss excluding stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses is defined as operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation and restructuring charges and fees.

We believe that non-GAAP gross loss, non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the Company's ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures are useful to help enhance the comparability of our results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis and with our competitors, distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with the Company's core operations as presented above. We also use these non-GAAP measures internally to assess our business, financial performance and current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Given our use of non-GAAP measures, we believe that these measures may be important to investors in understanding our operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are neither prepared in accordance with GAAP nor are they intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data, should be reviewed together with GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

As presented in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items in arriving to the non-GAAP measures:

Stock-based compensation expense . Stock-based compensation relates primarily to equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict and is excluded from non-GAAP gross loss, non-GAAP operating expense and Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation expense provides investors with a basis to measure our core performance, including the ability to compare our performance with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.





Restructuring charges and fees . We incur restructuring charges and fees related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with our global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Restructuring charges and fees are excluded from non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA because they are not considered core operating activities. Although we have engaged in restructuring activities and initiatives, past activities have been discrete events based on unique sets of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude restructuring charges and fees from our non-GAAP financial measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.





Remeasurement loss on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward . This relates to the mark-to-market fair value remeasurement of privately negotiated prepaid forward and physical delivery transactions. The transactions were entered into in connection with the issuance on July 17, 2020 of the 6.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 for an aggregate principal amount of $200 million . The prepaid forward is remeasured to fair value at the end of each reporting period, with changes in fair value booked in earnings. The fair value of the prepaid forward is primarily affected by the Company's share price. The physical delivery forward was remeasured to fair value at the end of the Note Valuation Period on September 29, 2020 , and was reclassified to equity after remeasurement, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The fair value of the physical delivery forward was primarily affected by the Company's share price. The remeasurement loss on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered core operating activities. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments from our Adjusted EBITDA as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do the loss contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.





Equity in losses (income) of unconsolidated investees and related gains . This relates to the loss (income) on our unconsolidated equity investment Huansheng JV and gains on such investment. This is excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA financial measure as it is non-cash in nature and not reflective of our core operational performance. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude such charges as they do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our performance.





Loss related to settlement of price escalation dispute. This relates to loss arising from the settlement of price escalation dispute with a polysilicon supplier related to our long-term, firm commitment polysilicon supply agreement. This is excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA financial measure as it is non-recurring and not reflective of ongoing operating results. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude such charges as the loss does not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended (In thousands) October 2, 2022

July 3, 2022

October 3, 2021 Gross loss $ (15,747)

$ (39,324)

$ (16,708) Stock-based compensation 255

249

355 Loss related to settlement of price escalation dispute —

15,170

— Non-GAAP Gross loss (15,492)

(23,905)

(16,353)











GAAP Operating expenses 41,196

35,701

32,639 Stock-based compensation (5,918)

(1,896)

(1,447) Restructuring charges and fees (627)

(3,643)

(1,514) Non-GAAP Operating expenses 34,651

30,162

29,678











GAAP Net loss attributable to the stockholders (44,691)

(87,920)

(65,363) Interest expense, net 8,035

5,685

6,671 Provision for income taxes 2,399

937

174 Depreciation 13,845

15,305

10,999 Amortization 50

75

68 EBITDA (20,362)

(65,918)

(47,451) Stock-based compensation 6,173

2,145

1,802 Loss related to settlement of price escalation dispute —

15,170

— Restructuring charges and fees 627

3,643

1,514 Remeasurement (gain) loss on prepaid forward (24,521)

3,986

5,961 Equity in losses (income) of unconsolidated investees and related

gain 3,582

4,141

(3,892) Loss on extinguishment of debt(2) —

—

5,075 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (34,501)

(36,833)

(36,991)





(1) The Adjusted EBITDA for three months ended October 3, 2021 did not contain an adjustment for equity in losses of unconsolidated investees

and related gain on such equity investment. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Loss for the three months ended October 3,

2021, please refer to our Forms 6-K furnished with the SEC on November 17, 2021.



(2) The loss on extinguishment of debt relates to the loss that arose from the termination of our $50.0 million working capital facility in September

2021 and the expiration of the availability period for draw down of our $75.0 million term loans in August 2021. This is excluded from Adjusted

EBITDA because it is not considered part of core operating activities given that such activities are discrete events based on unique sets of

business objectives.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Outlook

(In millions) Outlook Gross (loss) profit $(1) - $9 Stock-based compensation 1 Non-GAAP gross profit $0 - $10



Operating expenses $41 ± $2 Stock-based compensation (4) Restructuring charges and fees (1) Non-GAAP operating expenses $36± $2



MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except for shares data)



As of

October 2, 2022

January 2, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,085

$ 166,542 Short-term securities 76,000

— Restricted short-term marketable securities 915

1,079 Accounts receivable, net 58,481

39,730 Inventories 300,850

212,820 Advances to suppliers, current portion 13,869

51,045 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 119,794

61,904 Total current assets $ 768,994

$ 533,120 Property, plant and equipment, net 385,750

386,630 Operating lease right of use assets 18,071

15,397 Other intangible assets, net 247

420 Advances to suppliers, net of current portion —

716 Deferred tax assets 8,784

5,183 Other long-term assets 74,667

115,077 Total assets $ 1,256,513

$ 1,056,543 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 293,279

$ 270,475 Accrued liabilities 89,103

78,680 Contract liabilities, current portion 132,745

44,059 Short-term debt 50,675

25,355 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 3,285

2,467 Total current liabilities $ 569,087

$ 421,036 Long-term debt 1,750

213 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 98,913

58,994 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,083

13,464 Convertible debt 376,927

145,772 Deferred tax liabilities 7,292

1,150 Other long-term liabilities 56,983

61,039 Total liabilities $ 1,126,035

$ 701,668 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Common stock, no par value (44,996,615 and 44,246,603 issued and outstanding as of

October 2, 2022 and January 2, 2022, respectively) $ —

$ — Additional paid-in capital 581,398

624,261 Accumulated deficit (444,562)

(262,961) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,996)

(11,844) Equity attributable to the Company 124,840

349,456 Noncontrolling interests 5,638

5,419 Total equity 130,478

354,875 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,256,513

$ 1,056,543

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 2, 2022

October 3, 2021

October 2, 2022

October 3, 2021 Revenue $ 275,449

$ 220,488

$ 736,610

$ 561,800 Cost of revenue 291,196

237,196

804,645

580,269 Gross loss (15,747)

(16,708)

(68,035)

(18,469) Operating expenses:













Research and development 11,968

12,632

38,278

35,827 Sales, general and administrative 29,143

18,493

74,414

64,554 Restructuring charges 85

1,514

1,615

7,534 Total operating expenses 41,196

32,639

114,307

107,915 Operating loss (56,943)

(49,347)

(182,342)

(126,384) Other income (expense), net













Interest expense, net (8,035)

(6,671)

(18,505)

(21,337) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(5,075)

—

(5,075) Other, net 26,481

(5,663)

24,352

(23,119) Other income (expense), net 18,446

(17,409)

5,847

(49,531) Loss before income taxes and equity in losses

of unconsolidated investees (38,497)

(66,756)

(176,495)

(175,915) Provision for income taxes (2,399)

(174)

(4,161)

(1,219) Equity in (losses) income of unconsolidated

investees (3,582)

917

(10,784)

(5,018) Net loss (44,478)

(66,013)

(191,440)

(182,152) Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests (213)

650

(283)

964 Net loss attributable to the stockholders $ (44,691)

$ (65,363)

$ (191,723)

$ (181,188)















Net loss per share attributable to stockholders:













Basic $ (1.09)

$ (1.62)

$ (4.70)

$ (4.97) Diluted (1.09)

(1.62)

(4.70)

(4.97)















Weighted average shares used to compute net

loss per share:













Basic 40,951

40,420

40,818

36,462 Diluted 40,951

40,420

40,818

36,462

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (unaudited) (In thousands)

Shares

Amount

Additional

Paid In

Capital

Accumulated

Deficit

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Equity

Attributable

to the

Company

Noncontrolling Interests

Total Equity Balance at January 2, 2022 44,247

$ —

$ 624,261

$ (262,961)

$ (11,844)

$ 349,456

$ 5,419

$ 354,875 Effect of adoption of ASU 2020-06 —

—

(52,189)

10,122

—

(42,067)

—

(42,067) Net loss —

—

—

(59,112)

—

(59,112)

(85)

(59,197) Issuance of common stock for stock-based

compensation, net of tax withheld 354

—

(2)

—

—

(2)

—

(2) Distribution to noncontrolling interest —

—

—

—

—

—

(64)

(64) Recognition of stock-based compensation —

—

1,466

—

—

1,466

—

1,466 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

(803)

(803)

—

(803) Balance at April 3, 2022 44,601

$ —

$ 573,536

$ (311,951)

$ (12,647)

$ 248,938

$ 5,270

$ 254,208 Net (loss) income —

$ —

$ —

$ (87,920)

$ —

$ (87,920)

$ 155

$ (87,765) Issuance of common stock for stock-based

compensation, net of tax withheld 108

—

(21)

—

—

(21)

—

(21) Recognition of stock-based compensation —

—

2,844

—

—

2,844

—

2,844 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

(755)

(755)

—

(755) Balance at July 3, 2022 44,709

—

576,359

(399,871)

(13,402)

163,086

5,425

168,511 Net (loss) income —

—

—

(44,691)

—

(44,691)

213

(44,478) Issuance of common stock for stock-based

compensation, net of tax withheld 288





(233)

—

—

(233)

—

(233) Recognition of stock-based compensation —

—

5,272

—

—

5,272

—

5,272 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

1,406

1,406

—

1,406 Balance at October 2, 2022 44,997

—

581,398

(444,562)

(11,996)

124,840

5,638

130,478

































Shares

Amount

Additional

Paid In

Capital

Accumulated

Deficit

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Equity

Attributable

to the

Company

Noncontrolling

Interests

Total Equity Balance at January 3, 2021 33,995

$ —

$ 451,474

$ (8,441)

$ (10,391)

$ 432,642

$ 6,645

$ 439,287 Net loss —

—

—

(38,814)

—

(38,814)

98

(38,716) Issuance of common stock for stock-based

compensation, net of tax withheld 229

—

(2,550)

—

—

(2,550)

—

(2,550) Recognition of stock-based compensation —

—

1,570

—

—

1,570

—

1,570 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

(79)

(79)

—

(79) Balance at April 4, 2021 34,224

$ —

$ 450,494

$ (47,255)

$ (10,470)

$ 392,769

$ 6,743

$ 399,512 Net loss —

—

—

(77,011)

—

(77,011)

(412)

(77,423) Issuance of common stock, net of issuance cost 9,916

—

169,684

—

—

169,684

—

169,684 Issuance of common stock for stock-based

compensation, net of tax withheld 57

—

(1,262)

—

—

(1,262)

—

(1,262) Recognition of stock-based compensation —

—

2,097

—

—

2,097

—

2,097 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

(473)

(473)

—

(473) Balance at July 4, 2021 44,197

—

621,013

(124,266)

(10,943)

485,804

6,331

492,135 Net loss —

—

—

(65,363)

—

(65,363)

(650)

(66,013) Issuance of common stock for stock-based

compensation, net of tax withheld 35

—

(263)

—

—

(263)

—

(263) Recognition of stock-based compensation —

—

1,819

—

—

1,819

—

1,819 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

185

185

—

185 Balance at October 3, 2021 44,232

—

622,569

(189,629)

(10,758)

422,182

5,681

427,863

































MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)

Nine Months Ended

October 2, 2022

October 3, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (191,440)

$ (182,152) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to operating cash flows





Depreciation and amortization 42,263

30,095 Stock-based compensation 11,015

5,197 Non-cash interest expense 4,735

10,518 Equity in losses of unconsolidated investees 10,784

5,018 Gain from dilution of interest in joint venture —

(2,975) Deferred income taxes 2,540

1,926 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 260

2,216 Loss on debt extinguishment —

5,075 Remeasurement (gain) loss on prepaid forward (20,137)

24,641 Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries (235)

— Other, net 886

(1,728) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable (20,150)

18,378 Contract assets 1,016

172 Inventories (87,984)

(50,884) Prepaid expenses and other assets (23,923)

(13,748) Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,104

1,812 Advances to suppliers 37,892

31,304 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 68,609

52,922 Contract liabilities 127,814

35,914 Operating lease liabilities (2,341)

(2,175) Net cash used in operating activities (36,292)

(28,474) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (56,023)

(116,801) Purchases of intangible assets (41)

— Purchase of short-term securities (76,000)

— Proceeds from disposal of short-term investments —

1,318 Proceeds from (cash paid for) disposal of property, plant and

equipment 33

(283) Net cash used in investing activities (132,031)

(115,766) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from debt 196,388

130,265 Repayment of debt (171,141)

(157,812) Repayment of finance lease obligations (433)

(535) Payment for tax withholding obligations for issuance of common

stock upon vesting of restricted stock units (257)

(4,075) Net proceeds from issuance of convertible debt 188,812

— Net proceeds from issuance of common stock —

169,684 Distribution to noncontrolling interest (64)

— Net cash provided by financing activities 213,305

137,527 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash 348

67 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 45,330

(6,646) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 192,232

209,572 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 237,562

$ 202,926 Non-cash transactions





Property, plant and equipment purchases funded by liabilities $ 40,154

$ 36,724 Cost from issuance of common stock paid in shares —

1,078 Property, plant and equipment obtained through capital lease 2,127

— Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations 4,778

5,020



The following table reconciles our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and the cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows as of October 2, 2022 and October 3, 2021:



(In thousands) October 2, 2022

October 3, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,085

$ 174,940 Restricted cash, current portion, included in Prepaid expenses and

other current assets 35,968

3,962 Restricted cash, net of current portion, included in Other long-term

assets 2,509

24,024 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in Condensed

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 237,562

$ 202,926

