Outway Socks Announces Largest Black Friday Sale Ever, Offering Up to 50% Off Site-wide

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Outway kicks off the holiday season early with its largest sale of the year. As part of the company's red hot Black Friday sale, Outway performance socks will be available for up to 50% off starting November 19th, 2022.

Fast growing athletic lifestyle brand Outway has just announced a lucrative Black Friday sale to offer customers up to 50% on its popular athletic socks. This will be the company's biggest promotion of the year, available worldwide on Outway.com starting on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 while quantities last.

Outway has emerged as a game changer in the athleisure market with a stunning collection of performance socks to match any lifestyle or outfit. These socks provide feet the perfect look while achieving unprecedented levels of comfort and performance. Available in ankle, mid, crew and over calf compression with over 100+ original designs, Outway socks have been used by many customers for running, riding, workouts or just chilling.

Millions of consumers wait throughout the year for Black Friday sales to get the best prices on their favorite products. According to Adobe, online Black Friday sales volume this year is expected to reach $34.8 billion overall, with a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 2.8%.

"Over the years, Black Friday has evolved from a single day to an entire season and is undoubtedly the most anticipated shopping event of the year. We understand that our customers are counting on us to help them find the season's best deals. We're stoked to announce our biggest sale ever for them," said Outway Founder and CEO Rob Fraser.

Step into the world's best performance socks for up to 50% off starting on November 19th while quantities last, visit https://outway.com/ to learn more and sign up so you don't miss out.

About Outway: Outway is an athletic lifestyle brand in pursuit of the perfect technical socks—thoughtfully designed for inspiration, performance and personal bests. Outway performance socks are reflective of its commitment to the brand and product journey. The brand is dedicated to providing an ever-evolving collection of new designs paired with technical innovation to continuously inspire and delight the community.

