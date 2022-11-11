Attorneys Daniel Flanzig and Cathy S. Flanzig Featured in Super Lawyers Article

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Daniel Flanzig and Cathy S. Flanzig were recently featured in the New York Metro Super Lawyers magazine.

The article discusses the origins of the Flanzig's fight for justice for injured bicyclists. The siblings were raised by an accomplished personal injury trial lawyer, Sheldon Flanzig. Ms. Flanzig tells the article's author Jim Walsh that their father was a perfectionist, and he taught them "how to practice law the right way."

Additionally, the piece notes that Mr. and Ms. Flanzig fight aggressively for their clients because they recognize the effects of a bicycle accident on the victims and their families. Injured parties are entitled to compensation by the at-fault individuals. Mr. and Ms. Flanzig explore every legal avenue to pursue just financial recovery.

Not only do Mr. and Ms. Flanzig represent the interests of victims, but they are also bicycle safety advocates working to keep the roads safe.

About Flanzig and Flanzig, LLP

Flanzig and Flanzig, LLP is a personal injury law firm in New York. Attorneys Daniel Flanzig and Cathy S. Flanzig are practiced trial lawyers with experience handling significant accident cases. They have secured favorable victories for their clients.

