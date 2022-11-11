BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP HIRES ROY RESTIVO AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH

Veteran Executive to Oversee Research for All Allen Media Group Television, Digital and Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the hiring of Roy Restivo as Executive Vice President of Research. Restivo will oversee all areas of research for the company including AMG's 12 television networks (The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel en Español, Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV. ES.TV. MyDestination.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, TheGrio Television Network, This TV, and Pattrn). Restivo will also oversee all areas of research for the AMG's 27 broadcast television stations and syndication, AMG's over-the-air (OTA) digital/cable networks, and the AMG streaming platforms including Local Now, TheGrio Streaming App, HBCU GO, The Weather Channel Streaming App, The Weather Channel en Español and Sports.TV. Restivo will be based at the AMG headquarters in Los Angeles.

Allen Media Group (AMG) Executive Vice President of Research, Roy Restivo (PRNewswire)

Restivo comes to AMG from a long-term tenure with the NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution unit for 20 years -- most recently as Senior Vice President of Research & Sales Strategy. While at NBCUniversal, Restivo devised and implemented the strategic sales research and data analytics for the roll-out of off-network and first-run syndicated programs including LAW & ORDER: SVU, LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT, CHICAGO FIRE, CHICAGO P.D., 30 ROCK, FEAR FACTOR, JUDGE JERRY, ACCESS HOLLYWOOD LIVE, and THE STEVE HARVEY SHOW. Restivo began his career as an entertainment attorney. Restivo earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from University of California Los Angeles, and earned his law degree, as well as a Master of Arts in Mass Communications, from University of Southern California.

"Roy Restivo is an outstanding media research executive and he brings an enormous amount of industry experience to our company," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Roy's research expertise will play a vital role in supporting Allen Media Group's continued global expansion across our ever-increasing number of media distribution platforms."

"I'm excited to join Allen Media Group," said Roy Restivo, Executive Vice President of Research for Allen Media Group. "I look forward to contributing my skills and experience to further growing the scope of Allen Media Group's global portfolio of programming and distribution platforms."

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 70 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

. (PRNewsfoto/Allen Media Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allen Media Group