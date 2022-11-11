Spartan Medical and Tangelo Join Forces to Provide Veteran HealthPak

Comprehensive solution to address the clinical needs of 72 percent of veteran patients with one or more chronic diseases

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Medical Inc., a veteran-owned medical solutions company, and Tangelo, a vertically-integrated food-as-medicine logistics platform, today announced they have joined forces to provide a Veteran HealthPak, a comprehensive solution to address the clinical needs of seventy-two percent of veteran patients with one or more chronic diseases, (aligned with VHA DIRECTIVE 1438, VHA DIRECTIVE 1120.02, VHA DIRECTIVE 1120.05).

"72% of veterans have one or more chronic diseases, which is 44% higher than the national average."

Jeremy Cooley, Founder and CEO of Tangelo, explained:

"On Veterans Day, we collectively remember and honor those men and women who have served our country and continue to thank them for their service. The most important way we can thank our veterans is with direct action, solving real problems that can positively affect their daily lives. Spartan Medical and Tangelo solve problems, and 72% of veterans have one or more chronic diseases, which is 44% higher than the national average. With staff shortages across the country, overburdened VA Medical Centers and providers are looking for help to augment their patients' continuum of care. Spartan Medical and Tangelo have collaborated to answer the call with the Veteran HealthPak; a comprehensive 12-month solution for veterans with one or more chronic conditions."

Veteran HealthPak provides:

Registered dietitian assessment to prescribe "food-as-medicine" medically-tailored prepared meals and / or groceries delivered monthly to a veteran's doorstep.

Up to four self-monitoring devices with "alerts" and notifications for "at risk" readings.

Behavioral health group coaching classes and medical nutritional group therapy classes.

Education focused on managing and improving the relevant chronic condition(s).

Smart phone and internet access for unserved and underserved veterans (as requested).

24/7 access to suicide prevention resources and one-click direct connect with a live crisis hotline directly through the application (a real person trained to support veterans).

Vince Proffitt, Founder and President of Spartan Medical, added:

"Time and time again I've realized you need to think out of the box if you want to address big issues, and as a solutions company, Spartan Medical is using its collective brain power to help our VA clinicians improve veteran health and wellbeing. In honor of my late brother Gregory Proffitt, we formed the Proffitt Brothers Foundation to support charitable causes focused on veteran needs. By collaborating with Tangelo, a like-mined organization whose mission is to provide access and affordability to the foundational resources people need to live their lives to the fullest potential, we knew our combined teams and aligned goals could positively impact the lives of our fellow veterans."

About Spartan Medical:

Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and other local, state, and federal agencies. We provide some of the most advanced medical technologies & biologics, licensed medical staff, and best-in-class operations management expertise to our clients both domestic and abroad. Our executive team have all held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and our core strength is solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with best-in-class solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities.

About Tangelo:

Tangelo is a Vertically Integrated Food-As-Medicine Logistics Platform that provides a comprehensive suite of services that unifies data and provides access and affordability to foundational resources that improve peoples' lives. Tangelo's platform is designed to incentivize improving quality of life, ending hunger, stimulating local economies, supporting sustainable agriculture, and reducing healthcare costs. Based on Tangelo's most recent Impact Audit by Boston Consulting Group, every $1 run through Tangelo's platform generates $3.5 in economic value created in society.

