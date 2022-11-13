Holly Thaggard and Amanda Baldwin of Supergoop! named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 National Overall Award winners

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Holly Thaggard, Founder, and Amanda Baldwin, CEO, of Supergoop! have been named the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 National Overall Award winners. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored and elevated the unstoppable and audacious entrepreneurs who think big and act boldly to transform our world for nearly four decades.

The mission-driven duo has grown a booming business built on trying to save lives.

Holly and Amanda were selected by an independent panel of judges from 206 Entrepreneur Of The Year regional winners from 190 companies across the US. Together, Holly and Amanda are fighting skin cancer and have scaled Supergoop! by bringing in investors and dermatologists to create an entire new category: a lifestyle brand dedicated to sunscreen.

"Recognizing and celebrating ambitious leaders who are disrupting markets and remaking industries all while improving lives is at the very core of Entrepreneur Of The Year," said Andrew (AJ) Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Director. "Holly and Amanda have stood out in an extremely competitive industry by demonstrating an uncanny ability to create and market SPF-boosted skincare and beauty products in a way that makes consumers excited to use them. The mission-driven duo has grown a booming business built on trying to save lives. They exemplify the values of the program, and we are so excited to celebrate them as the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Overall Award winners."

When Holly learned that her best friend had been diagnosed with skin cancer in her twenties, she made it her mission to change the odds from one in five to one in 5,000. Holly knew that the best way to change consumer behavior was to create healthy habits by teaching young children about the importance of protecting their skin from the sun. She also realized she needed help taking her company to the next level, recruiting Amanda, a CEO with significant marketing experience in the cosmetics industry. Today, Supergoop! offers over 40 SPF-boosted skincare and beauty products that promote everyday sun care. The company sells through its own direct-to-consumer website and retail partners, and in 12 countries, including Canada, China and the UK.

The company continues to be mission-driven, with its scale now funding its giving program, Ounce by Ounce, which distributes free sunscreen in schools, and enables its work with various stakeholders in the government and other nonprofit organizations to ensure sun safety, particularly among children and underserved populations.

In addition to Holly Thaggard and Amanda Baldwin, EY US recognized 10 additional Entrepreneur Of The Year National Award winners from nine companies in 2022, including:

Barbara Smith , Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Metals Company, Irving, Texas

Coley Brady and Ryan Brady , Co-Founders, Alliance RV, Elkhart, Indiana

David Heath , CEO, Bombas, New York, New York

Haroon Mokhtarzada , Co-Founder and CEO, Truebill (now Rocket Money), Silver Spring, Maryland

Isabel Rafferty Zavala , CEO and Founder, Canela Media , New York, New York

Jan Bednar , CEO, ShipMonk, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Joe Kudla , CEO, Vuori, Carlsbad, California

Othman Laraki, CEO, Color, Burlingame, California

Wade Foster , Co-Founder and CEO, Zapier Inc., San Francisco, California

Each candidate was evaluated based on entrepreneurial spirit; company purpose, growth and impact; and other core contributions and attributes.

"In the face of the many challenges in today's business landscape, this year's National Award winners were able to achieve incredible growth, shake up industry standards, and provide products and services their communities needed," said AJ Jordan. "They embody the true spirit of entrepreneurship – grit, ambition and above all else, passion for their employees, their missions and the clients they serve. They are a shining example of business ingenuity, and we are proud to honor them."

The National Award finalists and winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. They become lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, continued access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by a wide array of EY resources.

