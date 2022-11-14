IMAX Crowns Biggest Domestic November Opening Ever On its Way to $22.6 Million Global Debut for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Disney/Marvel's Epic Sequel Delivers $14.2 Million Domestic Opening in IMAX, Scores Biggest IMAX November Opening Weekend Ever in 26 Markets Worldwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) pounced to its biggest domestic November opening weekend ever en route to a $22.6 million worldwide debut for Disney/Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". The highly anticipated sequel scored a $14.2 million domestic opening weekend in IMAX and the biggest IMAX November opening weekend ever in 26 markets worldwide.

A Filmed for IMAX release, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was shot with IMAX digital cameras and features select scenes with IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will continue to play in the IMAX global network through the end of November, including the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, and in select markets into December. Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" — the long-awaited sequel to the highest grossing IMAX film of all time — debuts on December 16.

"'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has succeeded in delivering a poignant, unmissable sequel to the iconic original, while jumpstarting the global box office ahead of a strong blockbuster slate through 2023. Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, we expect this film to have a strong run," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "A Filmed for IMAX release, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is one of many forthcoming tentpoles created with our technology, for our screens, and further demonstrates the creative and commercial power IMAX can help unlock."

Internationally, IMAX delivered $8.4 million in box office for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and notched the biggest November opening weekend for IMAX ever in international markets including France, Germany, Switzerland, India, Hong Kong, Argentina and Colombia. Following the film's African premiere last week at the Filmhouse Lekki IMAX in Lagos, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" also scored the biggest IMAX opening weekend ever in Nigeria.

