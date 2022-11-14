InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Accessory for a Headstone/Urn (CLM 576)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to remember an individual's life and keep his memory alive forever in friends' and family members' hearts," said an inventor, from Canal Winchester, Ohio, "so I invented the HISTORIC FUNERAL DESCRIPTOR. My design enables you to feel closer to the deceased with photographs, videos, and audible messages."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a unique accessory for a cemetery headstone or urn. In doing so, it can be used to share information, pictures, etc. As a result, it helps keep the memory of the deceased loved one alive and it could provide added peace of mind during the grieving process. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLM-576, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp