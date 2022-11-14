Remark Holdings Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

Third Quarter Revenue increased 130% to $2.8 Million

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital video analytics, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2022. For complete details of the condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, please see Remark's filings with the SEC (www.sec.gov).

Management Commentary 

"In the third quarter, we secured strategic partnerships with global video analytics market leaders like Genetec and Axis to increase the speed of deployment of our award-winning artificial intelligence solutions to a new range of customers. This will build upon the solid foundation which we believe will put us in the best position for success in the coming quarters. Additionally, with President Biden's $3 trillion infrastructure bill, we believe this will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to significantly increase our market share by leveraging our critical position as a provider of solutions addressing public safety and security that the nation needs," noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Finally, winning our first contract with a major top-ten sports and entertainment arena having more than 2.5 million annual visitors is a strong indicator of what is ahead of us not just in the US, but globally."

Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights 
  • The company, with its AI-powered Smart Safety Platform ("SSP") and related Smart Sentry units, has been selected by Genetec, Axis, and other market-leading providers in the video management software industry as strategic partners. RemarkAI's SSP will be offered to their customers through Genetec's Security Center platform and to customers of the other providers in a similar manner.

  • Remark AI's SSP won the contract to provide its solutions to one of the top ten US sports and entertainment arenas with over 2.5  million annual visitors. Solutions included are intrusion detection, people counting, behavioral analysis, detection of loitering, suspicious object detection, fire and smoke detection, intelligent investigation, and trespassing detection.

  • Remark AI's Smart Campus solutions were deployed at more than 70 campuses in China, bringing total installations to more than 530 campuses and now cover in excess of over 1 million students. In addition, Remark's AI student evaluation system was recently launched and will sell on top of its current safety products.

  • The company, having completed an initial 60-site installation project of its Smart Construction solution in the prior quarter, completed an additional 19 installations at construction sites during the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total installations to 86 sites and continuing to work towards completion of a second 60-site project. Each initial construction project generates $100,000 in revenue and is expected to grow as China opens up.

  • Remark's deployment of its systems in China Mobile's retail locations and various banks remains halted as China continues to implement its strict zero-COVID policies. With the conclusion of China's 20th National Congress, we are optimistic that these policies will finally loosen.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results 
  • Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $2.8 million, reflecting a 130% increase from $1.2 million during the fiscal third quarter of 2021.
  • Gross profit of $0.4 million remained essentially unchanged in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year's third quarter, though such an amount represented a gross profit percentage of 12.6% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 30.8% in the same period of 2021.

  • The company's operating loss of $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 showed only a de minimis increase from the operating loss in the comparable quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue was offset by changes in several operating expense categories.

  • Net loss totaled $8.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net income of $72.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The prior-year third quarter included a $78.9 million gain on the revaluation of the company's investment in the common stock of Sharecare, Inc., and the value of the asset declined significantly since the prior-year third quarter due to macroeconomic and stock market conditions.

  • On September 30, 2022, the cash balance totaled $0.4 million, compared to a cash balance of $14.2 million on December 31, 2021. Net cash used in operating activities was $13.6 million during the nine months that ended September 30, 2022.

  • In response to a notice received on July 2, 2022, from the company's senior lenders, Remark delivered, on July 11, 2022, its remaining 6,250,000 shares of Sharecare, Inc. to its senior lenders, which reduced the outstanding principal amount on its senior secured loans by approximately $9.7 million. As a result, the company no longer owns any equity interests in Sharecare, Inc.
Conference Call Information 

Management will hold a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an update on recent business developments. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The live conference may be accessed via telephone or online webcast.
Toll-Free Number:  1-888-394-8218
International Number: 1-323-701-0225
Conference ID: 7679745
Online Webcast:  https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1580141&tp_key=5ff711d41b 
Participants are advised to log in for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Saturday, Nov 19, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
Toll-Free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921
International Replay Number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay PIN: 7679745

Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.)
Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.)(PRNewswire)
About Remark Holdings, Inc. 

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that help organizations monitor, understand, and act on threats in real-time. Remark consists of an international team of sector-experienced professionals that have created award-winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on market sectors including retail, federal and state governmental entities, public safety, hospitality, and transportation. Remark maintains its headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, with an additional North American office in New York and New York and international offices in London, England, and Chengdu, China.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts 

Fay Tian
Vice President of Investor Relations
F.Tian@remarkholdings.com
(+1) 626-623-2000
(+65) 8715-8007

REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


(Unaudited)



Assets




Cash

$                        376


$                  14,187

Trade accounts receivable, net

5,753


10,267

Inventory, net

1,545


1,346

Investment in marketable securities


42,349

Deferred cost of revenue

5,630


589

Prepaid expense and other current assets

1,550


5,774

Total current assets

14,854


74,512

Property and equipment, net

1,404


357

Operating lease assets

118


194

Other long-term assets

312


440

Total assets

$                  16,688


$                  75,503

Liabilities




Accounts payable

$                    9,202


$                  10,094

Advances from related parties

870


Accrued expense and other current liabilities

6,570


5,963

Contract liability

293


576

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance cost of $2,189 at
December 31, 2021

14,418


27,811

Total current liabilities

31,353


44,444

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

25


25

Total liabilities

31,378


44,469





Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)




Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; zero issued


Common stock, $0.001 par value; 175,000,000 shares authorized; 106,407,769
and 105,157,769 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and
December 31, 2021, respectively

106


105

Additional paid-in-capital

366,263


364,239

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,137)


(270)

Accumulated deficit

(379,922)


(333,040)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(14,690)


31,034

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$                  16,688


$                  75,503

REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue, including amounts from
China Business Partner

$                    2,812


$                    1,234


$                  10,037


$                    9,656

Cost and expense








Cost of revenue (excluding
depreciation and amortization)

2,459


854


8,576


5,858

Sales and marketing

270


882


606


2,281

Technology and development

41


635


1,004


3,490

General and administrative

6,726


5,493


14,598


10,672

Depreciation and amortization

43


35


121


150

Total cost and expense

9,539


7,899


24,905


22,451

Operating loss

(6,727)


(6,665)


(14,868)


(12,795)

Other income (expense)








Interest expense

(1,365)


(438)


(5,325)


(1,053)

Change in fair value of warrant
liability


411



123

Gain (loss) on investment

(348)


78,917


(26,356)


78,917

Loss on transfer of assets




Gain on debt extinguishment


425



425

Other gain (loss), net

(493)


96


(342)


116

Total other income (expense),
net

(2,206)


79,411


(32,023)


78,528

Loss before income taxes

(8,933)


72,746


(46,891)


65,733

Provision for income taxes

9



9


(9)

Net income (loss)

$                   (8,924)


$                  72,746


$                 (46,882)


$                  65,724

Other comprehensive income








Foreign currency translation
adjustments

(445)


(9)


(867)


46

Comprehensive income (loss)

$                  (9,369)


$                  72,737


$                (47,749)


$                  65,770









Weighted-average shares
outstanding, basic

105,290,553


100,140,650


105,290,553


100,087,288

Weighted-average shares
outstanding, diluted

105,290,553


100,379,533


105,290,553


100,409,650









Net income (loss) per share, basic

$                     (0.08)


$                       0.73


$                     (0.45)


$                       0.66

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$                     (0.08)


$                       0.72


$                     (0.45)


$                       0.65









View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remark-holdings-announces-fiscal-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301677515.html

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.