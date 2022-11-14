Stardog Announces Databricks Unity Catalog Integration

This integration makes it easy to understand and explore organization-wide data with Unity Catalog

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog , the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform provider, today announced it supports Databricks Unity Catalog , a unified governance solution for data, analytics, and AI on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform.

Stardog is the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform (PRNewsfoto/Stardog) (PRNewswire)

The integration with Databricks Unity Catalog provides Stardog semantic layer users with full access to Databricks' metadata including the catalog, schemas, tables, and column resources. Stardog allows:

Citizen data users to visualize and explore the relationships across the entire data landscape

Data engineers to accelerate semantic modeling and mapping with auto-mapping suggestions

Data scientists to easily identify potential data sources to ingest within Delta Lake in order to improve feature engineering for machine learning model development.

"Customers want to leverage the metadata work and governance parameters they've already established as they scale analytics and democratize data to more users," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "Stardog's integration with Unity Catalog makes it simple to use trusted metadata and easily find and connect to new data sources for additional insights."

"At Stardog, we help companies unite their data to unleash insight," said Kendall Clark, Stardog founder and CEO. "Stardog's support for the new Unity Catalog means that users can easily discover and connect to the data assets that they need to solve their most pressing challenges."

For More Information

Additional Resources

Global Biotech uses Databricks and Stardog to build an enterprise data fabric uses Databricks and Stardog to build an enterprise data fabric

Boehringer Ingelheim upgrades their data lake into a data fabric with Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph upgrades their data lake into a data fabric with Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph

About Stardog

Stardog is the ultimate semantic data layer to get better insight faster. Organizations like Boehringer Ingelheim, Schneider Electric, and NASA rely on the Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph to accelerate insights from data lakes, data warehouses, or any enterprise data source with as much as 320% ROI, according to a commissioned Forrester Consulting Study . Learn more at stardog.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stardog