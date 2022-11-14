WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK OPENS ITS FIRST H-E-B RETAIL BRANCH

Woodforest is excited to team up with H-E-B on its newest branch in Magnolia, TX – one of over 760 branches in 17 states across the U.S.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) headquartered in Montgomery County, Texas, and H-E-B, one of the nation's largest independently-owned food retailers, are working together to make retail banking products and services more accessible for consumers in Magnolia, Texas.

Officiating the ribbon cutting ceremony are Woodforest’s Brett Simms, Assistant VP & Branch Manager (holding scissors) and Julie Mayrant, President & Chief Retail Officer (4th from right, front row), with H-E-B store manager John Beardsley (far left) and Sandy Barton, President of the Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce (far right). (PRNewswire)

Woodforest has opened its first H-E-B in-store retail branch at 13663 FM 1488, Magnolia, TX 77354, which marks the fourth branch for Woodforest in the city. The new 500-square-foot in-store branch offers full-service banking with lobby and ATM services for H-E-B shoppers and area consumers.

The new branch complements over 760 Woodforest branches across 17 states in the U.S.

Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Retail Officer, Woodforest National Bank, said, "Our retail bankers are excited to work alongside H-E-B staff at this new in-store branch because we share the same commitment to providing exceptional customer service. By having a larger presence in the growing Magnolia area, we also help support local jobs and provide convenient access to retail banking services."

During a recent grand opening celebration with ribbon cutting by the Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce and H-E-B, Woodforest also presented a $10,000 donation from Woodforest Charitable Foundation to the Society of Samaritans, a charitable organization that provides family services and a food pantry to assist those in need in the Magnolia area.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

Society of Samaritans (SOS) received a $10,000 donation from Woodforest Charitable Foundation. Pictured are Beverly Points, SOS Secretary & Financial Counselor (holding check), Becky Benham, SOS Executive Director (3rd from left), and Tammy Teale, SOS Assistant Executive Director (2nd from left), along with Woodforest’s Brett Simms, Assistant VP & Branch Manager (center), and Julie Mayrant, President, and Chief Retail Officer (2nd from right), along with other bank team members. (PRNewswire)

