Cheers, Denver Metro: Enjoy Wendy's French Toast Sticks for Breakfast, Brunch or Brinner on National French Toast Day

Homestyle French Toast Sticks are sticking around menus all day in participating Denver Metro locations on November 28

WHAT: Beep, beep, beep. #snooze. That's right Denver Metro, you can hit the snooze button because this National French Toast Day, Wendy's® Homestyle French Toast Sticks are sticking around ALL.DAY. LONG.* Some would say, the sweetest celebration of the year just got a little bit sweeter.



WHEN: This National French Toast Day, a.k.a. November 28, Denver Metro locals' dreams will be answered as the pillowy soft, yet crispy, golden-brown goodness will be available all day long at participating Denver Metro restaurants.



WHY: NationalFrenchToastDay – that's why. These mouth-watering bites are the perfect way to start your day on the right side of the bed or end your night on a sweet note.



HOW: French Toast Stick fanatics can get their hands on French Toast Sticks all day long by heading to their nearest participating Denver Metro Wendy's restaurant on National French Toast Day.

To sweeten the deal, fans nationwide can grab a FREE four-piece Homestyle French Toast Sticks with purchase from National French Toast Day (November 28) through December 4.* Simply download the Wendy's mobile app** and head to your nearest Wendy's.

Denver Metro, let the dipping (or dunking!) commence.

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Mobile purchase required. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Account registration required. See Wendy's App for further offer details.

**Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

