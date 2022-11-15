Claremont McKenna College Selected to Enter Float in 2023 Rose Parade®

CLAREMONT, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont McKenna College (CMC) has been selected to participate in the 2023 Rose Parade® presented by Honda, celebrating the College's recent diamond anniversary with a 55-foot-long float highlighting CMC's stories and traditions.

The float is funded entirely through special donations, and 100% of gifts received as part of the Adopt a Rose program will support student scholarships.

As the first Rose Parade float for any of The Claremont Colleges, CMC's 25-foot-tall float is being designed and built by noted float builder, Fiesta Parade Floats. Fiesta has earned the most awards in Rose Parade history. The theme of the parade, "Turning the Corner," celebrates the unlimited potential that each new year brings.

"We look forward to sharing the history and beauty of CMC with millions of parade viewers," said Evan Rutter '06, assistant vice president for alumni and parent engagement. "This is the perfect way to bring our community together and celebrate our more than 75 years of excellence."

The float depicts several iconic elements of the Claremont McKenna campus, including:

snow-capped Mt. Baldy , with the College emerging from the San Gabriel mountains;

noted public art from Christopher Burden , Jeppe Hein , and Pae White ;

iconic buildings, including Roberts Pavilion, Kravis Center, and the new Robert Day Sciences Center;

a creative take on Claremont McKenna's book and globe logo, showing a commitment to world affairs; and

Southern California native flora.

Since 1890, the Tournament of Roses has produced America's New Year Celebration®, bringing the traditions of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game® to Pasadena and the world.

About Claremont McKenna College :

Claremont McKenna College (CMC) is a private liberal arts college located east of Los Angeles in Southern California. Since 1946, CMC's mission has been to prepare students for thoughtful and productive lives and responsible leadership in business, government, and the professions. The College attracts a student body that is broadly diverse and accomplished beyond the classroom. Renowned for expertise in economics and government, Claremont McKenna's faculty are accomplished scholars who are committed teachers in the humanities, sciences, and social sciences. Students are drawn by the College's unparalleled offerings, including: 11 research institutes and centers; the ability to conduct research one-on-one with faculty; and access to leaders, artists, and visionaries who engage with students at the Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum. The College emphasizes the integration of leadership and innovation experience within institutes, student enterprises, on-campus fellowships, and sponsored off-campus internships. CMC is a 1,300-student coeducational, residential, liberal arts college in Claremont, California, and is a member of The Claremont Colleges.

