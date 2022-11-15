GoDaddy Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) today announced that Mark McCaffrey, GoDaddy Chief Financial Officer, will attend and present at the following conferences:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 , at 5:05 p.m. ET / 2:05 p.m. PT .

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 , at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT .

Live audio webcasts and post-presentation audio replays of the events will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

