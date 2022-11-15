Nosotros Tequila Releases First-Ever Tequila Aged in Cider Barrels

The most groundbreaking product to hit the Tequila industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of the Season of Change, Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal releases its Cider Añejo, the first-ever tequila aged in wet cider barrels, just a few months after launching its Madera line. This limited release was created in collaboration with 2 Towns Ciderhouse.

Nosotros Tequila Cider Añejo (PRNewswire)

2 Towns Ciderhouse used former Woodford Reserve Whiskey barrels to create their "Bad Apple" cider batch. These barrels were then moved to Mexico by Nosotros for the first step in aging this cider añejo. Nosotros Blanco was aged for 20 months using a single barrel aging process, to create the first-ever tequila aged in wet cider barrels.

Nosotros describes this añejo as "Rich and smooth, with a candied complexion, featuring a one-of-a-kind tasting profile and production process. The experience of this añejo is a unique blend of cooked agave and warm apple, along with spicy sandalwood and nutty almond scents."

"My cousin is the Head Cidermaker at 2 Towns Ciderhouse, which sparked this idea," shared Michael Arbanas, Nosotros Co-Founder. "When developing our Madera Collection, it is important for us to maintain Nosotros' additive free process while creating unique products, and this was the perfect way to do something that has never been done in our category," continued Carlos Soto, Nosotros Founder and CEO. "We are excited that that we now get to share this perfect Autumn spirit," finished Arbanas.

"It is so cool to be working with Nosotros on the cutting edge of innovation" said David Takush, Head Cidermaker for 2 Towns Ciderhouse in Oregon. "Their creativity and dedication to excellence really shines through in this collaboration. I was truly amazed at my first taste of this añejo out of the barrel".

With only 1,500 individually numbered bottles, do not miss out on this once in a lifetime product, sold on the Nosotros website and in a limited number of partners in our distribution markets.

About Nosotros

Founded in 2017, Nosotros became the winner of the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, claiming the "World's Best Tasting Tequila" title a few months after joining the marketplace with Nosotros Blanco. Since then, Nosotros has launched Nosotros Reposado, Nosotros Mezcal (Espadín y Tobalá), and its Nosotros Madera Collection. For more information, please visit www.nosotrostequila.com and @nosotros.

Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal