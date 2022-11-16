Autism Therapy Experts to Open New Clinic in Northwest Indiana

MUNSTER, Ind., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, will open a new clinic in Northwest Indiana this fall. Located near the Indiana/Illinois border at 10419 Calumet Avenue in Munster, the new center will offer convenient access to clinic-based treatment for families in the Chicago and Northwest Indiana metropolitan area.

Caravel specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism increase a wide range of skills. The Munster clinic will feature colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where young children will work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them.

"At Caravel, we change lives," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "Our ABA therapy programs help children with autism reach their greatest potential. We've been expanding our clinic footprint across the greater Chicago area and are now adding Northwest Indiana because we want to ensure that parents can find quality providers for their children."

As part of its commitment to achieving the best ABA outcomes in the field, Caravel has developed an outcomes platform called PathTap. Using PathTap, Caravel's clinicians can track individual client progress in real-time with results data that quickly identifies ways to finetune each child's treatment to reach the best outcomes. Since implementing the technology earlier this year, Caravel has demonstrated significant growth in clinical outcomes with an increase of 30% on targeted clinical quality components for its clients.

"We are leading the way to happier lives and greater independence through our outcomes-based approach to treatment," explained Maggie Ealy, MA, BCBA, clinic director at Caravel/Munster. "We are excited to be bringing this innovative model to families in Northwest Indiana."

Caravel also offers evaluation, diagnosis, family support, and counseling services. For more information, call 219-217-3648 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

