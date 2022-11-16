Axonius Ranked No. 3 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Axonius Attributes its Rapid Growth to Increasing Market Demand and Continued Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axonius , the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management, today announced the company ranked No. 3 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Axonius earned its spot on the Fast 500 with more than 46,000% revenue growth since 2018.

Dean Sysman, CEO and co-founder of Axonius, credits the company's success and momentum to solving one of the biggest challenges facing IT and security teams: gaining continuous visibility into today's complex IT infrastructure.

"Having an accurate inventory of devices, applications, and users is foundational to everything in IT and cybersecurity, and our ability to deliver that information automatically and immediately is unmatched in the market today," said Sysman. "Without Axonius, organizations have an extremely difficult time trying to fully understand their infrastructure and security risk."

Axonius is the only cybersecurity asset management platform that automatically inventories, correlates, and normalizes asset data to provide a single view into all assets to validate policies and trigger action. As a result, IT and security teams gain necessary context around the relationship between assets. users, and controls; a key element to improving their organization's security posture.

"We've been able to sustain our momentum because of our deep understanding of the IT and security challenges facing organizations around the world, and we remain dedicated to helping our customers stay proactive in managing their cyber risk," continued Sysman. "It's this commitment to our customers that continues to play a major role in our growth, and I'm proud to say it's why we're the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in North America in 2022."

This is the first year Axonius has been included on the list, debuting in the top three. Overall, 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

About Axonius:

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com.

