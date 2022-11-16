GoGold Announces Strong Results from New Drilling Program at Los Ricos South Main Area and the Eagle Concession

11,103 g/t AgEq over 1.0m within 33.2m of 513 g/t AgEq in Main Area
3,420 g/t AgEq over 0.7m within 20.7m of 315 g/t AgEq in Eagle Area
HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce drilling results from the Main Deposit within Los Ricos South as well as additional results from the newly acquired Eagle concession, which contains the northern strike extension of the Main Deposit on the Los Ricos South property. Highlights of the Main Deposit drilling include hole LRGG-22-209, which intercepted 11,103 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 1.0m, contained within 3.0m of 4,852 g/t AgEq within a wider intercept of 33.2m of 513 g/t AgEq. See Table 1 for breakdown of silver and gold values.
"We continue to advance the drilling in our newly added Eagle concession which we feel will add greatly to the value of our Los Ricos South project," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "In conjunction with the Eagle drilling program we have re-logged and re-examined the previous drilling in the Main zone and added additional drilling in areas where we felt we could add more very high grade ounces. As we progress the Los Ricos South deposit towards mining, we will better identify what portion will be mined in a lower strip ratio open pit, and what portion of our higher grade material would be better suited for bulk underground mining."
Hole ID
Area / Vein
From
To
Length1
Au
Ag
AuEq2
AgEq2
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
LRGAG-22-041
Eagle
109.5
145.5
36.0
1.46
134.5
3.26
244.3
including
134.0
143.5
9.5
4.55
389.9
9.75
731.1
including
134.0
134.8
0.8
6.01
577.0
13.70
1,027.7
also including
137.0
143.5
6.6
5.62
453.6
11.67
875.3
including
141.0
142.2
1.2
17.10
1,345.0
35.03
2,627.5
LRGAG-22-043
Eagle
146.0
154.2
8.2
0.67
78.4
1.72
129.0
and
166.0
186.7
20.7
1.32
215.8
4.20
315.1
including
176.5
185.8
9.3
2.73
428.2
8.44
633.1
including
182.0
184.5
2.5
7.89
999.1
21.21
1,591.1
including
182.0
182.7
0.7
17.20
2,130.0
45.60
3,420.0
LRGAG-22-044
Eagle
138.0
171.6
33.6
0.63
65.6
1.50
112.8
including
138.8
147.0
8.3
1.78
160.2
3.92
293.8
including
142.2
142.8
0.7
9.30
668.0
18.21
1,365.5
LRGAG-22-045
Eagle
22.0
37.0
15.0
0.31
42.8
0.88
65.7
including
28.0
29.0
1.0
2.94
196.0
5.55
416.5
LRGAG-22-046
Eagle
64.0
70.4
6.3
1.15
77.9
2.19
164.3
including
67.0
69.8
2.8
1.85
106.3
3.27
245.4
LRGAG-22-047
Eagle
94.9
96.4
1.4
1.37
90.8
2.58
193.7
LRGAG-22-049
Eagle
139.5
141.0
1.5
0.31
77.7
1.34
100.7
LRGAG-22-054
Eagle
24.5
31.5
7.1
0.34
60.2
1.14
85.8
including
24.5
26.5
2.0
0.96
145.3
2.90
217.2
LRGAG-22-059
Eagle
249.5
269.5
20.0
0.72
41.9
1.28
96.0
including
250.5
259.7
9.1
1.57
85.7
2.71
203.1
including
254.5
255.5
1.0
5.33
94.3
6.59
494.1
LRGAG-22-060
Eagle
22.7
23.6
1.0
0.40
56.2
1.15
86.4
LRGAG-22-061
Eagle
6.8
12.0
5.3
0.66
41.7
1.22
91.2
including
10.5
12.0
1.5
1.18
74.6
2.17
162.7
LRGAG-22-063
Eagle
26.0
41.7
15.7
1.21
46.7
1.83
137.4
including
28.3
33.7
5.4
2.99
108.5
4.43
332.5
including
30.8
31.6
0.8
16.35
339.0
20.87
1,565.3
LRGG-22-208
Main area
37.5
47.7
10.3
1.17
313.0
5.35
401.0
including
43.2
45.0
1.9
3.50
976.2
16.52
1,238.7
LRGG-22-209
Main area
58.3
91.5
33.2
3.15
276.5
6.84
512.8
including
86.0
89.0
3.0
30.19
2,587.7
64.69
4,851.7
including
87.0
88.0
1.0
73.10
5,620.0
148.03
11,102.5
LRGG-22-210
Main area
216.0
229.0
13.0
0.95
99.5
2.28
171.1
including
222.1
225.0
2.9
2.69
184.9
5.15
386.6
LRGG-22-211
Main area
94.4
118.5
21.7
1.77
117.1
3.33
249.5
including
98.3
101.9
3.7
7.54
348.1
12.18
913.5
including
100.1
101.9
1.8
10.02
391.0
15.23
1,142.5
LRGG-22-212
Main area
91.8
114.8
23.0
0.38
71.2
1.33
100.0
including
110.5
114.8
4.3
1.72
289.4
5.58
418.3
1. Hole LRGAG-22-042, 048, 050-053, and 055-058 did not intercept significant mineralization
The LRGG holes contained in the results above are the first holes released as part of a new drilling program at the Main Deposit. The purpose of the program is to better define the very high grade portions of the current deposit that may be amenable to bulk underground mining. The Company is carrying out a trade-off study to better define what portion of the deposit could be mined in a lower strip ratio pit and what portion would best be mined in more selective bulk underground mining. These holes are in addition to those drilled in 2019 and 2020 which formed part of the initial resource upon which the Los Ricos South Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was based upon when it was released on January 20, 2021.
The Eagle concession adjoins the Main Deposit where the Los Ricos South PEA is contained. This represents an extension to this previously defined Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos South. The concession covers 1,107 hectares, including the area between the Main Deposit and the Company's Jamaica concession located 3km to the northwest, where the Company holds the rights to additional concessions. Due diligence drilling has returned the highest grade intercepts to date in the district. These wide high grade intercepts are consistent with geophysical targets on the new concession. See Figure 1 below which shows a cross section including drill hole LRGG-22-209.
The Eagle concession connects the Company's concessions held in the southern portion of its Los Ricos South project, including the Main area where the Initial Resource was released, to its northern concessions in Los Ricos South, which includes the Jamaica exploration target. As a result, all of the concessions in Los Ricos South are now contiguous (Figure 5).
The Company exploration team has been completing detailed mapping and sampling at Jamaica over the last year and sees the same structure that was drilled in the main zone at Los Ricos South extending for several kilometres over the Jamaica concessions. This offers the potential for an additional bulk tonnage target in Los Ricos South, with continuity from the Main Area and Eagle.
Table 2: Drill Hole Locations
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Length
LRGAG-22-043
610100
2328212
1312
0
-90
257
LRGAG-22-044
609977
2328575
1265
0
-90
249
LRGAG-22-045
610177
2328669
1351
50
-45
84
LRGAG-22-046
610065
2328643
1302
50
-45
144
LRGAG-22-047
609706
2328729
1218
50
-45
145
LRGAG-22-048
610064
2328642
1302
50
-80
102
LRGAG-22-049
609970
2328427
1252
50
-60
144
LRGAG-22-050
610196
2328659
1362
50
-45
73
LRGAG-22-051
610195
2328658
1362
0
-90
81
LRGAG-22-052
609705
2328729
1218
50
-70
167
LRGAG-22-053
610200
2328599
1337
50
-45
66
LRGAG-22-054
610165
2328692
1353
50
-45
56
LRGAG-22-055
610237
2328581
1347
50
-45
44
LRGAG-22-056
610256
2328511
1383
50
-45
105
LRGAG-22-057
609705
2328729
1218
0
-90
197
LRGAG-22-058
610200
2328598
1337
0
-90
72
LRGAG-22-059
610000
2328160
1318
50
-70
303
LRGAG-22-060
610216
2328343
1320
50
-45
51
LRGAG-22-061
609655
2328760
1210
50
-65
126
LRGAG-22-062
610205
2328368
1318
50
-45
72
LRGAG-22-063
610177
2328379
1311
50
-45
86
LRGG-22-208
610837
2327470
1252
50
-50
101
LRGG-22-209
610797
2327528
1255
50
-85
135
LRGG-22-210
610379
2327666
1261
50
-65
260
LRGG-22-211
610607
2327635
1278
50
-61
158
LRGG-22-212
610211
2328051
1311
50
-56
220
VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.
The VRIFY 3D Slide Deck for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/companies/gogold-resources-inc and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.
The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos Property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which disclosed a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021 indicating an NPV5% of US$295M. The Eagle Concession was acquired in October 2022 and is adjacent to the Main Area which contains the initial Mineral Resource.
The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on December 7, 2021, which disclosed an Indicated Mineral Resource of 87.8 million ounces AgEq grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 million tonnes. The Company has a drill program for an additional 100,000 metres of drilling for 2022 in place.
The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.
The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facility in Guadalajara, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106μm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code AA23) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code ME-GRAV21). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (ME-GRA21).
Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.
Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.
GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.
This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.
View original content to download multimedia:
