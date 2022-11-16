Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Holistic Asset Management to Grow to $19 Billion by 2031

Markets shift away from direct incentives, implementation of more stringent grid codes, and aging plants generate growing base of retrofit opportunities



BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines evolving market dynamics and underlying product offerings for asset owners and operators throughout the energy sector.

The coalescence of grid, energy, and digital transformations is leading to a revaluation of traditional asset management strategies across the entire energy value chain. Enterprise asset management systems (AMS), which largely act as empty containers, lack the ability to support more advanced use cases around predictive analytics, asset health monitoring, and maintenance optimization. This led to the development of sophisticated asset performance management (APM) technologies that allow utilities to use AMS data in new, cross-cutting ways to deliver actionable insights around holistic asset lifecycle management. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global market for asset management software and services is projected to grow from $5.0 billion in 2021 to nearly $18.6 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 15.6%.

"Holistic asset management is one of the most complex elements of the utility business, as many practices are plagued by rudimentary technologies and outdated strategies," says Michael Kelly, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "For both electric utilities and renewable energy asset owners, traditional emphases on procuring solutions at the lowest cost are giving way to more forward-thinking motivations about revenue potential and risk reduction."

Many first-generation renewable energy plants have left significant value on the table due to the use of simplistic solutions acquired at the lowest cost. These basic asset management strategies are now vulnerable as markets shift away from direct incentives (i.e., ROI tied to performance), more stringent grid codes are implemented, aging plants generate a growing base of retrofit opportunities, and demand for portfolio-level monitoring and control (M&C) increases, according to the report.

The report, Market Data: Holistic Asset Performance Management, provides analyses for the market potential of asset management solutions. The report's chief goal is determining the status of this emerging industry and its potential growth for both electric utility and renewable energy applications. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

