YourCoach.Health Announces Partnership with Feel Therapeutics to Deliver Live Health Coaching Through Feel's Digital Health Programs

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YourCoach.Health, the industry's only operating system for behavior change powered by health coaches, today announced a partnership with Feel Therapeutics, a leading company developing digital biomarkers and therapeutics to bring objective measurement and data in mental health. YourCoach will leverage its verified cohort of cross-specialty coaches to power Feel's live health coaching offerings within Feel's digital health and therapeutics programs.

YourCoach.Health (PRNewsfoto/YourCoach.Health) (PRNewswire)

"It's our mission to make health coaches ubiquitous within digital health and this partnership is an important step in that direction," shared Marina Borukhovich, CEO and Founder of YourCoach.Health." Health coaches are scientifically proven to catalyze better health outcomes. There's no replacing their role within a client's health journey, and, when coupled with Feel Therapeutics' devices, programs and services, they'll help clients achieve their mental health goals sustainably."

YourCoach is the only operating system for behavior change powered by a technology-augmented army of health and wellness coaches. Coaches are verified and validated and are ready to work within Feel's client-specific protocols, adding their unique expertise and scientifically-backed knowledge of behavior change techniques. Each member will have access to one-on-one, weekly coaching services throughout the course of their program.

"We're constantly iterating to deliver better tools and services for our members and YourCoach was a natural partner for this addition," said George Eleftheriou, CEO and co-founder of Feel Therapeutics. "Their proven track-record of success in marrying digital health and health coaching and validated cohort of experienced coaches will bolster our robust mental health offerings and better support the participants in our programs."

Feel's digital health and therapeutics programs are designed to help people build better and lasting emotional health with real-time, evidence-based advice and support 24/7. The programs leverage online sessions or text-based support with a Feel Provider, offer access to Feel's proprietary emotion-sensing wearable device, and connect participants with online tools and resources. Health coaches will offer additional support to help synthesize health data and commit participants more actionably to their goals.

The partnership is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2023. For more information on coaching services, visit yourcoach.health .

About YourCoach.Health

YourCoach.Health is the only operating system for behavior change, powered by health coaches. Our industry partners entrust us to stand up or augment their health coaching operations utilizing our APIs, widgets and tech-augmented army of validated and credentialed health coaches to surround their existing product or service. We're the premier virtual home for health and wellness coaching, an ecosystem built to empower health coaches while expanding access to their services through our industry partnerships. Join us on the Health Coaching Revolution as we strive to deliver the power of health coaching to the 8.5 billion global population by 2030.

About Feel Therapeutics

Feel Therapeutics, Inc. is developing Digital Biomarkers and Therapeutics to bring objective data and measurement in the way we diagnose, manage, and care for Mental Health. The company is backed by top-tier investors (Felicis, Anthemis, SOSV) and partners with large pharmaceutical companies to develop novel digital biomarkers and bring digital health solutions to market as standalone therapeutics (DTx) or alongside medications (Rx+). Feel Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Europe. For more information, visit http://www.feeltherapeutics.com .

YourCoach Contact:

Nicole Zoulis

nzoulis@yourcoach.health

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YourCoach.Health