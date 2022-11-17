HHLA Sky receives world's first cybersecurity certification for drone systems

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HHLA Sky's drone system has been certified by the German technical inspection agency TÜV NORD in accordance with the IEC 62443 cybersecurity industry standard. The entire system was tested, including communication between the drones and the Integrated Control Center.

TÜV NORD certifies the excellence and well-protected system integrity of this mobile robot management solution. Both the system architecture and the multi-layered security design, its defined procedures, the software and drone hardware meet all normative requirements, as well as the product development process.

This is the first time that an industry-standard IoT drone system has been cybersecurity-certified.

As a result, this system provides companies and authorities with the highest level of protection against mobile robot hijacking, the manipulation of routes and clearances, as well as against the interception or manipulation of video streams, other sensor data or the activation of functional elements on a logistics drone, such as enabling the cable winch or the opening the holding device for transport goods.

"Our customers often operate in critical infrastructures. An IoT strategy that embeds security and cybersecurity from the outset is just as important to them as the efficiency gains from using automated drones. Our customers will only deploy an adequately cybersecure product that supports their business continuity - and we must ensure that the level of protection remains permanently high. We are proud that TÜV Nord has now certified the standards we have established for our Integrated Control Center as cybersecure," says Matthias Gronstedt, Managing Director at HHLA Sky.

"We also see cybersecurity as a management task and therefore have a holistic approach to our own security strategy," adds Lothar Müller, Managing Director at HHLA Sky: "For example, we foster a corporate culture in which it is clear to all team members that cybersecurity touches on the responsibility of each individual. This, too, enables us to design enormously resilient cyber-physical systems such as the Integrated Control Center, to provide our customers with the highest level of security."

HHLA Sky's rigorous architectural approach was fully validated by the reputable TÜV NORD and put to the test by proven experts. HHLA Sky has achieved a globally unique milestone for the UAV industry with the first cybersecurity certification for drone standards, making it a pioneer in its field.

About the drone system:

HHLA Sky's Integrated Control Center - end-to-end developed with drones - enables the simultaneous, active control and monitoring of more than 100 automated drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and their tasks at different locations around the globe. Full story may read here...

